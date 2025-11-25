SDD-UBIDS Requests Special Funding to Complete Infrastructure Projects

The Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) has formally requested that President John Mahama’s government provide dedicated funding to finish all Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) sponsored projects by the close of 2026. Vice-Chancellor Professor Emmanuel Kanchebe Derbile made the appeal during the university’s 4th Congregation Ceremony at Bamahu, Wa, on Saturday.

Professor Derbile acknowledged the government’s recent allocation of 10 million Ghana cedis as seed money but emphasized that the institution’s infrastructure needs far exceed that amount. He stressed that while the funding would make a meaningful impact, the university faces substantial gaps in facilities required to operate effectively.

The Vice-Chancellor presented specific figures to support his request. In October, the university submitted a budget outlining 193 million Ghana cedis as the total amount needed to complete existing GETFund projects across campus. This detailed proposal was presented to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

“We will apply these funds to improve our infrastructure and operations. Although this amount will make a difference, the infrastructure and funding gap is huge,” Professor Derbile explained during his address. He directed his appeal through Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, asking for a specialized funding mechanism that would allow the completion timeline to be accelerated.

The institution has been operating with significant limitations since gaining full autonomy. SDD-UBIDS began as a satellite campus of the University for Development Studies before Parliament passed Act 1001 in 2019, establishing it as an independent university. The institution gained full operational autonomy in 2020 and enrolled its inaugural class as a standalone university in 2021.

Current infrastructure challenges include operating from converted residential buildings that now serve as administrative offices. A three-storey classroom and office block remains incomplete, which the university plans to convert into a central administration building once funding becomes available. Professor Derbile has previously indicated that with adequate resources, this near-complete project could be finished within three months.

The funding request comes amid broader discussions about GETFund allocation priorities. President Mahama has shifted policy to direct GETFund resources toward financing the Free Senior High School programme, with the government spending approximately five billion cedis on free education in 2025.

The newly inaugurated seventh GETFund Board faces the task of completing over 3,500 unfinished infrastructure projects nationwide, adding context to SDD-UBIDS’s specific appeal for prioritized attention.

Despite infrastructure constraints, the university has demonstrated steady growth. During the 2024-2025 academic year matriculation, the institution inducted 4,332 students into various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. This represents continued enrollment expansion since the university achieved independence from its parent institution.

The institution serves the Upper West Region from its main campus at Bamahu, where it operates multiple faculties while some departments work from rented facilities in Wa. Professor Derbile, who assumed the vice-chancellor position in May 2024, has made infrastructure development a central priority of his administration.

The university’s appeal reflects broader challenges facing newer tertiary institutions in Ghana as they work to establish physical infrastructure while meeting growing student demand for higher education in underserved regions.