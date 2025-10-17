Screen Icon Brigitte Bardot Hospitalized With Serious Illness

French film legend Brigitte Bardot has been hospitalized for several weeks while being treated for a serious illness. According to French media reports, the 91-year-old actress is receiving care at a hospital in Toulon near her home in Saint-Tropez.

The outlet Var-Matin, which first reported the news, indicated Bardot recently underwent surgery related to her condition. Sources described her health as concerning but noted she may be discharged in the coming days.

Representatives from the Brigitte Bardot Foundation have not yet commented on her condition. The screen icon, famous for films like “And God Created Woman,” retired from acting decades ago and has since dedicated her life to animal rights activism.

This follows a previous health episode in 2023 when she received treatment for breathing difficulties at home. Bardot has lived a largely private life on the French Riviera with her husband in her later years.