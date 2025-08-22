Scrapping Foreign Investor Capital Rules May Harm Local Firms, Expert Says

A leading economist is warning the government against plans to remove minimum capital requirements for foreign investors, arguing that the move could hurt small and medium-sized Ghanaian businesses.

Professor Godfred Bokpin issued the caution during a financial seminar in Accra focused on currency stability.

While acknowledging that the proposal might attract more international investment, Bokpin stressed that eliminating the capital threshold could expose local enterprises to fierce competition. He pointed out that current rules under the GIPC Act serve as a protective barrier, especially in sectors like retail that are vital to local entrepreneurs.

“Removing this safeguard without alternative measures could allow foreign companies to dominate,” Bokpin explained. “That would undermine Ghanaian businesses, stifle growth, and reduce job creation.”

The government recently announced its intention to scrap the minimum capital rule as part of a broader review of investment laws. Officials say the change will make Ghana more appealing to foreign capital and speed up employment growth. But critics like Bokpin urge a more balanced approach.

He insists that any liberalization must include mechanisms to shield domestic firms from being overshadowed. “We need foreign investment to complement local industry, not replace it,” he said.

The warning comes amid ongoing efforts to sustain the cedi’s stability and promote long-term economic health. How Ghana manages this balancing act could define the future of its private sector.