Scottish Footballer Jailed for Raping Woman Who Offered Help

A 19-year-old Scottish footballer has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for raping a woman who invited him into her home to charge his phone, following a conviction at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday, October 7.

Niall Geany preyed upon the woman in her Edinburgh property on March 3, 2024, after sharing a taxi with her following a night out with friends. The victim had offered assistance when Geany found himself stranded near her residence without means to arrange transportation home.

During the trial, the court heard that the victim had expressed no romantic interest toward Geany and he knew she had a boyfriend. Despite her repeatedly telling him “no” and instructing him to stop, Geany proceeded with the attack, which left the victim with physical injuries.

Judge Alistair Watson told Geany during sentencing that the victim had placed trust in him that night by allowing him into her home. The judge emphasized that a victim impact statement detailed the massive impact the crime has had on the woman, both physically and mentally, and will continue to affect her.

The court heard that witnesses observed the woman was visibly distressed after the incident, with a marked change in her demeanor. Geany was convicted of rape to injury following his trial.

Judge Watson acknowledged Geany’s high intelligence and assessed him as presenting a low risk of reoffending. The judge stated he believed Geany could be rehabilitated and go on to lead a productive life. Citing the defendant’s youth in particular, Watson said he was exceptionally imposing a shorter period of custody than might typically be expected for a crime of this nature.

Defense attorney Richard Souter told the court his client was exceptional in both academic and sporting terms, while acknowledging the harm caused by the offense. Souter stated that custody was clearly being considered by the court.

Geany had made his senior debut for Spartans FC in May 2024, shortly after the rape occurred. The Edinburgh-based lower league club has not publicly commented on the case.

Geany will initially serve his sentence in a young offenders’ institution before being transferred to an adult prison facility. He has been placed on the sex offenders register, and the judge granted an indefinite non-harassment order prohibiting any contact with the victim.

When the sentencing was announced, a man in the public gallery shouted “Yes,” apparently in support of the outcome.

The case has drawn attention to the vulnerability of individuals who offer assistance to strangers in distress. The victim’s act of kindness in allowing Geany to charge his phone was met with a violent betrayal of trust that has had lasting consequences for her wellbeing.

Judge Watson specifically noted the serious harm caused to the victim and described the offense as a forcible and violent rape committed despite the woman’s struggles and protests. He stated the degree of harm caused was particularly high.

During his police interview, Geany acknowledged that his victim had told him to stop, yet he continued the assault. This admission formed part of the evidence presented during his trial, which ultimately led to his conviction.

The sentencing reflects ongoing debates within the Scottish justice system about balancing punishment with rehabilitation, particularly for young offenders. While the judge imposed what he described as an exceptionally short sentence for such a serious crime, he emphasized that even this reduced term would mean hard time away from family, friends, and community.

Geany is from Kirkliston, a town near Edinburgh. He had been pursuing a football career at the time of the offense and was described by his defense team as having exceptional prospects in both sporting and academic pursuits.

The case serves as a reminder of the lasting impact of sexual violence on survivors and the importance of consent. The victim’s willingness to testify and see the case through to conviction has resulted in accountability for Geany’s actions, though the trauma she experienced will continue to affect her life going forward.

Scottish prosecutors and police have not released further details about the investigation or trial proceedings beyond what was disclosed in open court during the sentencing hearing.