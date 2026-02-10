Scottish Business Association Strengthens Subsea Links with Egypt

The Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) has reinforced commercial links with Egypt following a successful showing at Subsea Expo in Aberdeen, one of the world’s largest subsea exhibitions held from 4 to 5 February. The event saw SABA host an Egyptian delegation, including Minister Plenipotentiary Wael Abdelraheem, marking his first visit to Scotland, with meetings focused on subsea engineering, offshore services, inspection and maintenance, digital technologies and supply chain partnerships.

SABA Chief Operating Officer Seona Shand said Subsea Expo provided an outstanding platform to showcase Scottish capability and connect businesses with real opportunities across African markets. She said the organisation was particularly pleased to welcome Minister Plenipotentiary Wael Abdelraheem to Scotland for the first time and facilitate meaningful introductions with Egyptian stakeholders. The level of engagement exceeded expectations, with clear demand for Scottish subsea and offshore expertise across Africa.

The two day event, organised by the Global Underwater Hub, attracted thousands of visitors from around the world. SABA’s exhibition stand drew hundreds of visitors, with strong interest in African markets. Discussions highlighted subsea infrastructure, offshore wind, energy transition projects and skills training, generating a substantial pipeline of potential business opportunities for Scottish firms.

Egypt Emerging as Major Energy Hub

Egypt is emerging as a major energy hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, with significant investment in offshore gas production, subsea infrastructure and renewable energy projects. Developments such as the Zohr gas field and associated pipelines are creating demand for specialist engineering, asset integrity solutions, offshore construction, cable installation, survey work and environmental monitoring.

The Zohr gas field, discovered in 2015 in the Shorouk Block in Egypt’s offshore territory, is the largest natural gas field in the Mediterranean Sea. It came on stream in December 2017 and reached production of around 2.7 billion cubic feet of gas per day. The field has created sustained demand for subsea installation, inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services, specialist engineering, digital monitoring and asset integrity solutions.

Trade Delegation Planned for April 2026

Building on this momentum, SABA plans to lead a trade delegation to Egypt in April 2026 in partnership with The Energy Industries Council (EIC). The mission will provide Scottish companies direct access to government stakeholders, operators and local partners through market briefings, business to business meetings, site visits and networking opportunities.

Shand said Egypt represents one of the most exciting growth markets for subsea and offshore services in the region. She said the conversations that took place in Aberdeen demonstrated strong mutual interest, and the April mission will give Scottish companies the opportunity to build relationships on the ground and position themselves for upcoming projects.

With its strategic location, growing energy sector and strong government focus on infrastructure, Egypt is seen as a gateway for Scottish companies aiming to expand into North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean. The collaboration builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed in May 2025 between SABA and the Egyptian British Chamber of Commerce at the All Energy Conference, marking the start of an exciting partnership to strengthen trade and investment ties between Scotland and Egypt.

Following the strong response at Subsea Expo, SABA will continue working closely with participating companies to progress introductions, provide market intelligence and support next steps as businesses explore opportunities in Egypt and wider African markets. Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference, bringing together global operators, contractors, technology providers and supply chain companies. SABA’s presence at the event reflects its ongoing role in helping Scottish organisations access international markets through trade missions, inward delegations, market intelligence and tailored business support.