Scotland’s AI Data Centres Consume 27 Million Bottles Worth

Data centres powering artificial intelligence tools across Scotland are using enough tap water annually to fill 27 million half litre bottles, new figures obtained through Freedom of Information requests have revealed, raising urgent questions about the sustainability of the country’s AI ambitions.

The water consumption by Scotland’s 16 operational data centres has quadrupled since 2021, driven by the explosive growth in generative AI services like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, according to data secured by BBC News. While these facilities have long powered digital services from online banking to streaming platforms, the AI boom has dramatically accelerated both their energy and water demands.

Scottish Water characterized the increase as “significant,” though the agency noted it still represents only about 0.005 percent of the nation’s total water supply. That seemingly small fraction masks a more concerning reality: University of Glasgow experts calculated the consumption equates to every person in Scotland drinking an additional 2.48 litres yearly, with the carbon footprint equivalent to each resident driving an extra 90 miles annually.

Research suggests that generating just 10 to 50 responses using OpenAI’s GPT-3 model could consume 500 millilitres of water, illustrating how quickly these figures multiply as AI usage spreads across the population. With 60 percent of the UK population already using AI tools regularly, the trajectory points toward substantially higher consumption ahead.

Colin Lindsay, operations manager at Scottish Water, expressed concern about relying on precious drinking water for industrial cooling purposes. “We would like to try to look for other alternative solutions rather than using precious tap water,” he told BBC Scotland News, emphasizing the need for the sector to explore sustainable alternatives like wastewater systems.

The cooling challenge stems from how these facilities operate. Most of Scotland’s data centres currently rely on “open loop” cooling systems requiring constant supplies of mains water. These systems pull in fresh water, circulate it through cooling equipment to absorb heat from servers processing AI computations, then discharge the warmed water, creating continuous demand on public supplies.

The industry is gradually shifting toward more efficient “closed loop” systems that recirculate a fixed volume of water rather than drawing constantly from the mains. However, this transition brings its own complications. Lindsay acknowledged that closed loop systems can actually increase energy consumption, creating a sustainability trade off between water conservation and power usage.

Scottish Water is encouraging developers planning open loop facilities to locate near wastewater treatment plants, where treated effluent could substitute for fresh drinking water. This approach could minimize both energy use and strain on drinking water supplies. “If we had to supply all that with tap water, then that would be a real concern,” Lindsay said, underlining the agency’s anxiety about future expansion.

That expansion is already underway. A massive AI industrial park near Irvine in Ayrshire, confirmed last month, is expected to significantly increase water demand. Scottish Water says it’s working closely with developers on a case by case basis to ensure new projects incorporate sustainable water sources and reduce pressure on public drinking supplies.

The tech industry’s reticence about disclosing consumption figures complicates efforts to assess the full scale of the challenge. All Scottish data centres contacted by BBC News for comment declined to respond, a pattern of opacity that extends globally. Major operators like Google and Microsoft have reported year on year increases in data centre water consumption since 2020 to support AI and cloud developments, yet comprehensive consumption data remains scarce.

The issue extends far beyond Scotland’s borders. Across the UK, approximately 100 new data centres are expected to be built over the next several years to meet surging AI processing demand, with many concentrated in areas already facing water stress. Thames Water has discussed with the UK government how to manage demand from the data centre sector, which is planning 28 new facilities in areas the company serves, including 14 more in Slough, already home to Europe’s largest data centre cluster.

The Royal Academy of Engineering has called on the government to require tech companies to accurately report energy and water consumption from their data centres. The academy also advocates for environmental sustainability requirements including zero drinking water use for cooling. Without such action, warned report author Professor Tom Rodden, “we face a real risk that our development, deployment and use of AI could do irreparable damage to the environment.”

International examples illustrate how water constraints can derail even major projects. Google stopped building a data centre in Chile following concerns about water use in water scarce regions, and redesigned cooling systems at another facility in Uruguay after local protests. Ireland has imposed an effective moratorium on new data centres due to grid strain, while the Netherlands paused projects over environmental objections.

Steve Hone, chief executive of The Data Centre Alliance, acknowledged the dilemma facing the industry. “Ensuring there is enough water and electricity powering data centres isn’t something the industry can solve on its own,” he noted, while insisting operators remain “fixated with becoming as sustainable as possible” through measures like dry cooling methods that reduce or eliminate water use.

The UK government has designated data centres as critical national infrastructure and established an AI Energy Council to coordinate supply with demand. Officials announced £104 billion in water infrastructure investment to help meet future needs, positioning AI development as essential to economic growth and innovation.

Yet the tension between ambition and sustainability grows sharper as deployment accelerates. Scotland’s experience offers a microcosm of a global challenge: how to harness AI’s transformative potential without exhausting finite environmental resources. The quadrupling of water consumption in just four years, before major expansion even begins, suggests the hard choices lie ahead.

For now, Scottish Water and developers must navigate competing imperatives, balancing immediate cooling needs against long term resource protection. Whether technological innovation in cooling systems can match the pace of AI expansion remains an open question, one that Scotland and nations worldwide must answer as they race to build the infrastructure powering the AI revolution.

The 27 million bottles worth of water may seem modest in a country with abundant rainfall and robust water systems. But as AI becomes more embedded in daily life and more facilities come online, that figure will climb. The real test isn’t whether Scotland can afford today’s consumption, but whether sustainable alternatives can be deployed fast enough to meet tomorrow’s exponentially greater demands.