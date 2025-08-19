Scotch Whisky Brand Deepens Ties with Ghana’s Luxury Market

The Macallan is making a deliberate push to connect with consumers in Ghana, aligning its premium Scotch whisky with the country’s growing appetite for luxury experiences.

The brand has centered its August strategy around two high-profile events, using tastings and immersive activations to introduce its products to a discerning audience.

Its involvement began with the International Pairs Golf Tournament at the Achimota Golf Club in early August. The brand sponsored the awards evening, leveraging the event’s ‘Fairways and Flavours’ theme. A senior brand manager noted the natural fit, pointing to the shared values of heritage, craftsmanship, and prestige between Scotch whisky and the sport of golf.

Later in the month, the focus shifted to the Accra Bar Show at The Kempinski Hotel. Here, the brand’s strategy was multi-layered. It hosted a private tasting of rare expressions for invited guests, operated a luxury bar offering guided tastings of its core range, and created an exclusive lounge. A key feature was a virtual reality experience that transported visitors to The Macallan’s distillery in Scotland.

The company sees direct sampling as essential to its growth in West Africa. The belief is that once people taste the whisky, its quality makes a lasting impression. This hands-on approach is how the brand plans to build a loyal following in a competitive market, one experience at a time.