Scoot Expands Indonesia Network with Four New Destinations

Scoot, Singapore Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary, announced today it will progressively launch flights to four Indonesian destinations starting December 2025, strengthening its presence across the archipelago and giving travelers more options to explore the country’s diverse cultural and natural attractions.

The budget carrier will add Labuan Bajo, Semarang, Palembang, and Medan to its network, rolling out services between December 2025 and February 2026. These additions will boost Scoot’s Indonesian operations to over 120 weekly flights serving 15 cities by February 2026, expanding its total network to 83 destinations across 18 countries and territories.

What makes this expansion particularly interesting is Scoot’s focus on emerging destinations rather than just major metropolitan hubs. Labuan Bajo services begin December 21, 2025, with twice-weekly flights on the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft, making Scoot the only airline offering direct connections from Singapore to this gateway to Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its namesake dragons and spectacular marine biodiversity.

The timing couldn’t be better for travelers eager to explore Indonesia’s lesser-known gems. Labuan Bajo, situated on Flores Island’s western edge, offers pristine beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and access to surrounding islands like Padar. Beyond the natural attractions, visitors can experience cultural sites such as Wae Rebo Village, where traditional cone-shaped houses dot mountain landscapes.

Medan launches on February 1, 2026, with daily flights on Airbus A320 family aircraft. As North Sumatra’s capital, this bustling metropolis serves as the jumping-off point for Lake Toba, the world’s largest volcanic lake. The city itself features cultural landmarks including Maimun Palace, the Grand Mosque, and the historic Tjong A Fie Mansion, blending nature access with urban heritage.

Palembang gets four weekly flights starting January 15, 2026, also using the Embraer E190-E2. One of Indonesia’s oldest cities, the South Sumatra capital draws visitors to landmarks like the Great Mosque and Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II Museum. Known for lively traditional markets and distinctive cuisine, Palembang represents Indonesia’s historical depth alongside contemporary development.

Semarang, Central Java’s capital, joins the network December 23, 2025, with three weekly Airbus A320 flights, increasing to four times weekly from January 1, 2026. Rich in Dutch colonial architecture, the city showcases landmarks such as Lawang Sewu, now a museum and gallery, the Great Mosque of Central Java, and a culinary scene reflecting its multicultural influences.

Leslie Thng, Scoot’s Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the airline’s commitment to expanding Southeast Asian connectivity and providing accessible connections through Singapore to the wider Singapore Airlines network. The expansion reflects confidence in Indonesia’s tourism potential and travelers’ appetite for diverse experiences beyond traditional beach resort destinations.

Entry-level Economy Class fares start from 13,500 Indian rupees to Labuan Bajo, 10,000 rupees to Medan, 12,000 rupees to Palembang, and 10,500 rupees to Semarang, all inclusive of taxes. Bookings opened today through Scoot’s website and mobile app, with other channels coming online progressively.

But there’s more to this announcement than just new routes. Scoot is simultaneously ramping up frequencies across its existing network to meet surging demand for the upcoming holiday season. Several Indonesian destinations see service increases: Jakarta maintains 28 weekly flights from November, while Manado jumps from four to six times weekly. Come January 2026, Surabaya increases from 10 to 12 weekly flights, Bali expands from 21 to 28, and Yogyakarta grows from seven to 10.

Thailand sees Bangkok frequencies rise from 39 to 42 times weekly starting October 2025, with Koh Samui reaching 28 weekly flights by December. Malaysia gets attention too, with Penang increasing from 21 to 28 weekly services in November, while both Kota Kinabalu and Kuching jump from seven to 10 times weekly come February 2026. Even Laos benefits, with Vientiane expanding from five to seven weekly flights by December.

This aggressive expansion strategy positions Scoot to capitalize on Southeast Asia’s post-pandemic travel recovery and growing middle-class demand for affordable air travel. The carrier operates a modern fleet exceeding 50 aircraft, mixing widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners with single-aisle Airbus A320 family planes and the newer Embraer E190-E2s.

The Indonesia focus makes strategic sense. As the world’s fourth most populous country with over 17,000 islands, Indonesia offers endless tourism potential beyond Bali’s well-trodden beaches. Domestic Indonesian tourism has surged in recent years, and international visitors increasingly seek authentic experiences off the beaten path. By connecting these emerging destinations directly to Singapore’s aviation hub, Scoot taps into both regional travelers and connecting passengers from Europe, Australia, and beyond.

The announcement comes as Singapore Airlines Group repositions itself following Jetstar Asia’s Singapore exit earlier this year. Scoot has absorbed some of those routes while carving out its own identity as more than just a typical low-cost carrier. The airline emphasizes reliable service, customizable product offerings, and comfortable travel experiences at competitive prices.

Flight schedules remain subject to government and regulatory approvals, which is standard practice for new international routes. However, with bookings already open and specific start dates announced, these services appear on track for their scheduled launches. Travelers planning Indonesian adventures now have more options than ever, whether they’re chasing Komodo dragons, exploring volcanic lakes, or discovering the architectural heritage of Java’s historic cities.