Scooby Selah Claims He Influenced Sarkodie, Samini and Shatta Wale

Veteran rapper and dancehall artiste Scooby Selah has credited himself as a major influence on some of Ghana’s biggest reggae and dancehall names, saying their musical foundations can be traced back to his work.

Speaking in an interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime, Scooby Selah was asked directly about comparisons with Samini and who inspired whom. His response was blunt: “Oh, Samini copied me. Samini listened to my music to write his Linda song.”

Claims of Widespread Influence

He extended the claim to Shatta Wale as well, referencing his earlier work. “Shatta Wale listened to my Sass Squad song… ‘He want the whole wide world to know that Selassie aa yeah live it in time to become Shatta Wale,'” Scooby Selah stated.

When pressed further on whether multiple artistes drew inspiration from him, the veteran musician maintained that his influence was widespread. “Yeah, them all came from me. You hear? Them all came from TH4 Kwagees,” he said.

Lyrical Style Set Him Apart

Scooby Selah also reflected on his reputation as a rapper during his formative years, suggesting his lyrical style set him apart. “In school, if it be my rap way, they fear rap. Because my rap is hard to get,” he explained, indicating that his complex lyrical approach distinguished him from contemporaries.

Pride Without Resentment

Despite his bold claims, Scooby Selah made it clear that he holds no resentment toward the artistes he believes followed in his footsteps. Instead, he expressed pride in their success. “Yes, yes. I’m very, very proud of them. I’m proud of Kofi Kinaata. I’m proud of Ayesem,” he said.

He also mentioned emerging talents, noting that he welcomes growth within the industry. “There’s a new guy coming up… Mrs Loso,” he added.

Radio Station Role in Genre Promotion

Touching on his broader contribution to the genre, Scooby Selah recalled his time running a radio station and his role in promoting reggae and dancehall music in Ghana. “I want a lot of people to come into the industry. I got the radio station. A lot of people were bashing me, ‘Why don’t you play your music?’ I’m like, yeah, even if I talk on radio, it’s promotion enough for me,” he stated.

According to him, that period marked a turning point for the genre locally. “So I was able to promote the reggae dancehall. Within my time, that was when reggae dancehall became big,” Scooby Selah noted.

His claims position him as a foundational figure in Ghana’s reggae and dancehall scene, though the assertions about direct influence on established stars like Samini and Shatta Wale remain his personal perspective. Neither of the mentioned artistes has publicly acknowledged Scooby Selah as their primary musical inspiration, though influence and inspiration in music often flows through multiple channels and sources.

The veteran musician’s comments highlight ongoing discussions within Ghana’s entertainment industry about artistic lineage, credit, and the contributions of pioneering figures who may not have achieved the same commercial success as those who followed.