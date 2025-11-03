Scientists unite in Free State to protect Africa’s giraffes

In Bloemfontein, hope for Africa’s tallest land mammals is taking root at the new Giraffe Research Facility, where scientists, students, and conservationists have joined forces to secure the species’ future.

The University of the Free State, together with Save the Giraffes, Kroonstad Animal Hospital, and Absolute Genetics, launched the centre in late October at the Amanzi Private Game Reserve. The facility combines advanced reproductive research, field conservation, and hands-on student learning to help reverse giraffe population declines across the continent.

For Professor Francois Deacon, Lead Giraffe Researcher at the university, the moment represents the fulfilment of years of work and a dream born in South Africa’s national parks. His journey, marked by studies across twenty-eight countries and mentorship of dozens of students, reflects a passion grounded in both science and humanity.

The Amanzi centre is equipped for detailed research on physiology, anatomy, and reproduction. Scientists can safely conduct artificial insemination and monitor hormonal cycles while reducing stress for the animals. The approach allows giraffes to be observed naturally without capture-related trauma, a breakthrough that makes large-scale reproductive conservation possible for the first time.

Support from Save the Giraffes made the project a reality. The international organisation, founded in the United States, has funded key milestones such as the creation of the first artificially fertilised giraffe embryo. Its leaders describe the facility as a symbol of shared purpose between global partners and African researchers.

Students and collaborators around the world have celebrated the achievement. Messages from Japan, Austria, and Hungary poured in, expressing admiration for the team’s work. Chanel Lategan, a master’s student at the university, said, “This milestone gives all of us hope for the future of giraffes.”

University officials say the centre represents the union of research excellence and compassion. Professor Paul Oberholster, Dean of the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences, praised the project as proof that science can serve both people and the planet. Dr Glen Taylor, Senior Director for Research Development, added that the initiative will shape a generation of conservation scientists motivated by curiosity and care.

As the sun sets over Amanzi and giraffes move quietly across the veld, their presence mirrors the determination of those who study them. For the team at the University of the Free State, every heartbeat of the world’s tallest mammals is a reminder of why this work matters. The dream is simple yet profound: to give Africa’s giraffes not just a home, but a future.