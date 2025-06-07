Science Crucial for Safer Food Amid Rising Risks, WHO Stresses

WHO emphasizes scientific innovation as fundamental to food safety amid growing global threats, marking World Food Safety Day 2025.

Scientists provide vital evidence on health risks from known, emerging, and anticipated food contaminants through rigorous research, enabling informed decisions by policymakers, food businesses, and consumers.

The Eastern Mediterranean Region faces heightened challenges, including climate change, environmental pollution, rapid urbanization, population growth, and shifting consumption patterns. These factors increase exposure to harmful chemicals, antimicrobial residues, and drug-resistant pathogens. Foodborne diseases impose a significant, largely preventable burden, disproportionately affecting children under five and vulnerable populations. The associated economic costs are substantial, encompassing medical treatment, impacts on child development, lost productivity, and trade disruptions.

“The burden of foodborne diseases is significant yet largely preventable,” states WHO, noting the region is at a critical juncture in ensuring access to safe, nutritious food. Mandated by the World Health Assembly (WHA73.5, 2020) to update global estimates, WHO is detailing the incidence, mortality, and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) lost to these diseases. This data is crucial for shaping effective public health strategies and food safety practices worldwide.

WHO underscores that strengthening food safety in the Eastern Mediterranean Region requires a robust commitment to scientific research. Strategic application of scientific advances and enhanced regional and international collaboration are essential to improve food safety, protect public health, and promote economic sustainability. “Through collaboration – sharing knowledge, resources and innovations – we establish a strong environment that ensures compliance with food safety regulations and drives significant progress,” the organization affirms, asserting that science-based approaches pave the way to a healthier future globally.

Food safety efforts intensify globally as environmental and demographic pressures increase the complexity of preventing foodborne illnesses.