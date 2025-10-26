Schools Not Beauty Contests Minister Bans Long Hair Policy

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has directed the Ghana Education Service and school administrators to strictly enforce grooming standards, declaring that long hair and elaborate hairstyles will not be tolerated in Senior High Schools. Speaking at Mawuli School’s 75th Anniversary celebration in the Volta Region on Saturday, October 25, 2025, Iddrisu stated that schools exist to mould character, not host beauty contests.

The minister’s comments followed public debates on social media triggered by a video showing a distraught female Form One student crying at a barber shop while cutting her hair before starting at Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School in Kumasi. The footage sparked heated discussions about whether schools should allow students, particularly girls, to wear natural hair.

“There is an ongoing debate on social media about haircuts and the size and length of hair in secondary schools. We will not tolerate it today, we will not tolerate it tomorrow, in so long as we are moulding character,” the minister declared. He argued that accepting long hair today would lead to demands about shoes tomorrow and dress codes the next day.

Iddrisu empowered headmasters and the GES to take full control of student behavior on campuses as part of disciplinary measures. He emphasized that anyone who thinks their child will walk into any educational institution as if attending a beauty contest has misunderstood the school environment’s purpose.

The minister’s stance has generated mixed reactions across Ghana’s education landscape. While some praise the emphasis on discipline and uniformity, critics argue that the focus on appearance distracts from more pressing educational challenges such as teacher welfare, infrastructure deficits and learning outcomes.

However, Iddrisu also addressed teacher misconduct during his Mawuli School address, warning that any educator found taking advantage of students will face strict sanctions. He stated that the government will not tolerate indiscipline in schools, including cases where teachers abuse learners.

The minister urged students to carry two core values as they leave school: discipline and integrity, emphasizing that “the future is yours to shape.” His remarks reflected broader priorities around character formation and maintaining high standards in Ghana’s education system.

During the anniversary celebrations, Iddrisu announced that Ghana’s curriculum is being revised from kindergarten through senior secondary school to incorporate artificial intelligence, coding and electronics. These changes aim to prepare young Ghanaians for a rapidly evolving technological world while maintaining traditional values of discipline.

The minister also performed a sod cutting ceremony for new dormitories at Mawuli School, underscoring government commitment to improving learning infrastructure. He lauded the school as an exemplar of quality education and celebrated the enduring partnership between the Church, the State and the people of the Volta Region in providing education.

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has criticized the minister’s priorities, questioning how keeping students’ hair short prevents them from becoming corrupt officials. He argued that schools should focus on teaching civics, patriotism and community service rather than enforcing superficial grooming standards.

The debate touches on broader questions about the purpose of schooling, balancing institutional authority with individual expression, and what truly constitutes character development in young people. Similar controversies have emerged periodically over grooming standards in Ghanaian schools, particularly regarding female students and natural hair.

Supporters of strict grooming policies contend that uniformity promotes equality among students, prevents class based divisions and teaches discipline. They point to practical considerations in boarding schools where maintaining elaborate hairstyles consumes time and resources that could be devoted to academics.

Critics counter that forcing students to cut natural hair, particularly for young women, can damage self esteem and cultural identity. They argue that character formation requires teaching values like integrity, empathy and civic responsibility rather than enforcing superficial conformity in appearance.

The policy direction comes as Iddrisu, who took office in January 2025, has made school discipline and administrative accountability top priorities. His early tenure has focused on strengthening leadership in Ghana’s education system and improving student conduct standards.

Public reaction on social media remains divided, with some praising the minister’s stance on discipline while others echo concerns about misplaced priorities. The controversy highlights continuing disagreements about balancing tradition with progressive education reforms in Ghana’s rapidly evolving school system.

The minister’s directive applies to all second cycle institutions under GES supervision, giving school heads clear authority to regulate student appearance and behavior on campuses. Implementation details and specific enforcement mechanisms are expected to be communicated through official GES channels in coming weeks.