Schools Face Growing Cyber Threat as Attacks Surge Globally

Educational institutions worldwide are experiencing an unprecedented surge in cyberattacks, with schools now facing over 4,300 weekly cyber incidents according to recent intelligence reports. As technology becomes central to teaching, learning and school administration, educational facilities are increasingly targeted by cyber attackers seeking financial gain, sensitive data or operational disruption.

Ransomware attacks against schools, colleges and universities rose 23 percent year over year in the first half of 2025, according to cybersecurity research firm Comparitech. The six months saw 130 confirmed and unconfirmed ransomware attacks against educational institutions, with an average ransom demand of $556,000. Education ranked as the fourth most targeted sector during this period, behind business, government and healthcare.

The numbers paint an alarming picture of vulnerability across the education landscape. Some 82 percent of K through 12 schools in the United States experienced a cyber incident between July 2023 and December 2024, according to a March report from the nonprofit Center for Internet Security. The education sector now ranks as the third most targeted industry by cyber threat actors globally, according to Bitsight Threat Intelligence research.

Schools have become popular targets for hackers thanks to a combination of increased digitization, the robust amount of student and staff data stored, and a lack of cybersecurity resources compared to other sectors. Cybersecurity analysts describe educational institutions as “target rich, cyber poor,” a term used by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) K through 12 Cybersecurity Initiative to characterize organizations holding vast amounts of sensitive data but lacking resources for robust protection.

Multiple factors contribute to schools’ heightened vulnerability to cyber threats. Many educational institutions still operate on legacy systems that lack modern security patches, creating easy entry points for automated malware and exploit scripts circulating on the internet. Without regular updates, these outdated infrastructures become prime targets for attackers who exploit known vulnerabilities that remain unaddressed.

Tight budgets in the education sector mean cybersecurity tools, staff and training are frequently deprioritized. Studies show cybersecurity spending accounts for only 3 to 12 percent of a university’s information technology (IT) budget, often insufficient to counter modern threats. Schools may lack firewalls, endpoint security or dedicated IT security personnel, creating gaps that attackers readily exploit.

The adoption of virtual learning platforms, cloud based services and student management systems has dramatically increased the attack surface available to cybercriminals. Each connected service represents a potential entry point, expanding opportunities for malicious actors. The shift to digital learning accelerated during recent years has outpaced many institutions’ ability to secure these new technological environments properly.

Students, teachers and administrators frequently use weak, reused or easily guessed passwords, a common vulnerability exploited in credential based attacks. Without two factor authentication (2FA) requirements, compromised login details can give attackers full access to sensitive systems and data. Over 65 percent of universities lack basic email security configurations, making it easier for attackers to breach defenses, according to Cloud Security Alliance research.

Teachers and students are not always trained to spot phishing emails, malicious links or spoofed login pages that have become increasingly sophisticated. Cybercriminals use social engineering tactics that exploit human trust rather than technical flaws. Phishing has emerged as the leading entry point for ransomware in K through 12 schools, used in 22 percent of incidents according to Sophos cybersecurity research.

The consequences of these attacks extend far beyond technical disruptions. Across the United Kingdom and worldwide, schools have experienced ransomware that locked administrators out of critical systems for days or weeks. Data breaches have exposed student records and personal information that criminals sell on dark web marketplaces. Phishing campaigns have tricked staff into handing over login credentials that provided attackers with extensive network access.

In some cases, schools have had to turn off systems entirely for extended periods, affecting learning continuity and burdening already stretched IT teams with costly recovery efforts. The immediate impact of a cybersecurity incident in a school may result in disruptions to teaching, learning and critical business operations, according to the United States Department of Education.

Financial impacts prove substantial across the education sector. Higher education organizations experience some of the highest ransom payments, with 67 percent of victims opting to pay to regain access. The average cost of a ransomware incident in education reached $4.02 million in 2024, nearly quadrupling from $1.06 million the year before. Between 2018 and mid 2023, ransomware breaches in education compromised over 6.7 million records, resulting in an estimated $53 billion in downtime.

However, recent data suggests some progress in institutional resilience. Average recovery costs in education dropped sharply in 2025, according to Sophos. Higher education costs plummeted 77 percent from $4.02 million in 2024 to $0.90 million, while lower education reported a 39 percent drop from $3.76 million. Recovery timelines are also speeding up, with half of lower education providers and 59 percent of higher education providers fully recovering within a week, up from 30 percent reported in 2024.

Cybersecurity experts recommend a comprehensive approach combining strategy, technology and training to strengthen institutional defenses. Enforcing strong passwords and regular changes represents a foundational step, along with requiring two factor authentication on all accounts and limiting administrative access to essential users only. Phishing resistant multi factor authentication stands as the single most effective defense against credential theft.

Ensuring operating systems, applications and network hardware are updated and patched promptly closes known vulnerabilities that attackers routinely exploit. Schools must have processes to identify and apply critical security patches immediately, as attackers thrive on old, unpatched software. Aggressive patch management would have likely prevented several high profile breaches affecting educational institutions.

Deploying comprehensive security tools provides essential protection layers. Schools should implement firewalls, endpoint protection, intrusion detection systems and web filtering tools to reduce risks of malware and unauthorized access. Modern Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions actively monitor for suspicious behavior, while network segmentation divides networks into isolated zones, containing the blast radius of any successful attack.

Teachers, administrators and students require ongoing training to recognize phishing and suspicious online activity that represents the primary attack vector. Simulation tools can help reinforce safe behavior patterns and build organizational culture around security awareness. Education about QR code phishing trends and new ransomware tactics helps staff stay ahead of evolving threats.

Schools must back up data regularly and store it securely offline where attackers cannot delete or encrypt it. Creating and testing immutable backups represents the only reliable defense against ransomware attacks. Backups must be tested regularly to ensure they can actually restore operations when needed. Additionally, writing and rehearsing an incident response plan ensures teams respond effectively during attacks, minimizing damage and recovery time.

The Consortium for School Networking’s 2025 report notes that more than 78 percent of education technology leaders surveyed reported their schools are investing in cybersecurity monitoring, detection and response, though costs for these capabilities and cybersecurity insurance continue rising. Districts are increasingly implementing smarter, layered protections, moving toward models where no user or device is trusted by default.

Nation state actors have joined financially motivated criminals in targeting educational institutions. According to intelligence reports, countries including North Korea, China and Russia actively target the education sector. The education sector ranks second in targeting by nation state actors, adding geopolitical dimensions to cybersecurity challenges that previously focused primarily on criminal enterprises.

A notable increase in deep and dark web activity related to the education sector occurred in May 2025 according to Bitsight detection systems. Such surges often coincide with recent breaches or signal preparations for coordinated attack campaigns. Whether this spike connects to incidents timed around the start of the 2025 school year remains unclear, but the pattern suggests organized efforts targeting educational institutions.

Several high profile ransomware groups have specifically targeted schools. The Hive ransomware group managed to extort over $100 million from school districts and other sectors before law enforcement dismantled it, only to rebrand and resume operations as Hunters International. A total of 562 ransomware events targeting the education sector have been recorded recently, affecting organizations across multiple countries.

Student personally identifiable information (PII) sells for more money than adult data on criminal markets because it remains useful for longer periods. Children’s Social Security numbers, birthdates and other details can be exploited for years before victims discover the fraud. Criminals use stolen student data for identity theft, fraudulent credit applications and various financial crimes.

Stolen passwords give attackers access not just to one system but to everything connected through single sign on platforms common in educational environments. Attackers often seek access to transportation systems, heating and cooling controls, food service systems and even security cameras. These operational technology systems are often less secure than instructional tools, creating additional vulnerability.

The operational chaos of school closures or threats of releasing student records gives attackers significant negotiating power over institutions that cannot afford extended disruptions to education delivery. Schools, knowing instruction cannot stop, are among the most likely organizations to pay ransoms, further incentivizing attacks on the sector.

Despite signs of progress in detection and recovery, the direct toll on people working in IT and cybersecurity remains high. For schools, the human costs of ransomware parallel their financial impacts. Understaffed security teams face overwhelming workloads managing increasingly sophisticated threats with limited resources, creating burnout and retention challenges.

The United States Department of Education established a K through 12 Cybersecurity Government Coordinating Council (GCC) in Spring 2024, bringing together education and education technology leaders across federal, state and local entities. However, the GCC was paused in Spring 2025 as the administration considers next steps for how critical infrastructure sectors, including the education subsector, can best support the nation’s critical infrastructure in combating cybersecurity threat actors.

This pause has forced institutions to rely more heavily on each other, nonprofits and private companies for cyber support. Organizations such as the Multi State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS ISAC) provide critical intelligence sharing and incident response coordination for member institutions. The K12 Security Information Exchange reports that from 2016 to 2021, schools in nearly every state in the country were victims of cyberattacks.

Legal and regulatory pressures are mounting as well. Data protection laws require schools to safeguard student information and notify affected parties following breaches. Failure to maintain adequate security can result in regulatory penalties, lawsuits from affected families and reputational damage that affects enrollment and community trust.

As cyber risks continue growing alongside student and staff reliance on technology, experts stress that cybersecurity is not merely a technical issue but a core component of school safety in the digital age. A single breach can compromise thousands of records, undermine trust between schools and families, and disrupt operations for extended periods.

Educational institutions cannot simply abandon digital technologies that have become essential to modern teaching and learning. Instead, they must prioritize cybersecurity investments, implement comprehensive protective measures and build cultures of security awareness throughout their organizations. The question facing school leaders is no longer whether they will be targeted, but whether they are adequately prepared when attacks inevitably occur.