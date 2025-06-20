School Proprietor Arrested for Blocking BECE Candidates Over Unpaid Fees

Authorities in Ghana’s Ashanti Region have detained the owner of The Big Six Educational Complex for allegedly preventing two students from writing their BECE Mathematics examination due to outstanding registration fees.

Kwabre East education officials apprehended Afoakwa Sarpong on June 17 following reports he confined the candidates during Sunday’s critical national exam.

Preliminary investigations reveal the students were isolated in a separate room at the Meduma examination center until after the Mathematics paper concluded. The Kwabre East Municipal Education Directorate has condemned the incident as a violation of students’ rights, with police now treating the case as potential unlawful confinement. “We assure the public of thorough investigations and due process,” stated ASP Godwin Ahianyo of the Ashanti Regional Police.

The arrest highlights ongoing tensions around examination access in Ghana’s education system, where financial barriers occasionally disrupt students’ participation in national assessments. Education authorities emphasize that no candidate should be denied examination opportunities due to fee disputes, with legal provisions protecting students’ rights during critical assessments.