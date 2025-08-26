School Owner Gifts Land to Teachers in Generous Anniversary Gesture

A private school proprietress in Ghana’s Ashanti Region has surprised more than ten staff members with land parcels and other valuable gifts during her institution’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Mrs. Florence Asante-Kobia, owner of New Hope of Glory Preparatory School in Kronum Buosie, made the announcement at a ceremony attended by education officials and community members. The Municipal Education Director of Afigya-Kwabre South, Hon. David Akomeah Asokwah, was among those present for the milestone event.

The school has experienced remarkable growth since opening with just eight students a decade ago. It now serves over 600 pupils and has gained recognition for academic performance and community involvement.

Mrs. Asante-Kobia explained her motivation for the unprecedented gesture during an interview with Joy Learning. “I cannot bear to see hardworking staff struggle with rent and uncertainty about their future while I stand by and do nothing,” she said. “That would rob me of peace.”

Despite operating on limited resources, the proprietress emphasized that profit was never her primary objective. The school charges modest tuition fees of 200 cedis and provides support for underprivileged and disabled children.

The education director praised the initiative as extraordinary, particularly given current land costs. “We must rally behind private school proprietors who demonstrate such compassion and commitment to nation-building,” Asokwah stated.

Among the recipients was school driver Yaw Mensah, who expressed amazement at the recognition. “We never imagined our efforts were being noticed,” he said. “This has taught me that every worker should serve wholeheartedly—you never know who’s watching.”

Parents commended Mrs. Asante-Kobia’s dedication to the community, noting her personal investment in local infrastructure including construction of a metallic bridge to improve area accessibility.

Headmaster Benson Brenya, a former Deputy Director of Education for Ahafo Ano North District, used the occasion to appeal for government support. He called for teacher postings to private schools and subsidized BECE registration fees for private candidates, similar to provisions for public institutions.

The anniversary celebration highlighted the growing role of private education in Ghana’s academic landscape, with Mrs. Asante-Kobia’s gesture setting an unusual precedent for staff appreciation in the sector.