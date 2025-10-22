School Headmaster Faces Illegal Abortion Charges in Student Case

A headmaster from the Western Region has been charged with illegal abortion after allegedly impregnating a 17 year old student and administering drugs to terminate the pregnancy. Isaac Okyere, 34, who heads Prevailing Academy Preparatory School at Supomu Dunkwa in Shama District, appeared before the Sekondi Gender Based Violence Court on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to face the serious allegations.

Her Honour Naa Amarley Akowah, presiding over the specialized court, granted Okyere self recognisance bail in the sum of GH₵100,000 with strict conditions. The married father was ordered to deposit his passport, school documents, and all traveling documents with the court registry. As of press time, the suspect had not yet met the bail conditions and remained in custody.

The case has been adjourned to November 25, 2025, as police investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the alleged relationship and abortion. Chief Inspector B.P. Ahinsah, prosecuting the case, presented detailed facts to the court outlining a troubling pattern of alleged manipulation and coercion involving multiple minors.

According to the prosecution, the complainant is Madam Hawa Nyankum, a 56 year old trader and mother of the victim whose identity is being withheld to protect her privacy. The teenager, who recently completed Junior High School at Prevailing Academy, resides with her parents in Badukrom within the Shama District.

Investigations revealed that Okyere allegedly engaged in what court documents describe as an amorous relationship with the student, which resulted in pregnancy. The victim reportedly felt unwell on September 27, 2025, and visited a local health facility where medical staff advised her to take a pregnancy test to determine the cause of her symptoms.

Rather than conducting the test at home under parental supervision, the girl allegedly went to the headmaster’s house to inform him, knowing he was responsible for the pregnancy. The prosecution told the court that Okyere assisted the student in administering the pregnancy test at his residence, which confirmed she was pregnant.

What happened next forms the basis of the illegal abortion charge. According to the prosecution’s account, Okyere took the victim to a drug store in Takoradi, purchased medication, and allegedly administered it to her at his house to terminate the pregnancy. He then provided her with a sanitary pad and sent her home, expecting the matter to remain hidden.

The scheme began unraveling when the victim’s parents noticed the sanitary pad and suspected something unusual had occurred. Under questioning from concerned parents, the teenager confessed to the relationship and the abortion attempt. Her parents immediately filed a report with the Sekondi Division of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, triggering the police investigation.

Medical examination became crucial to building the case. The victim was taken to a hospital where a gynecologist confirmed an incomplete abortion, providing forensic evidence supporting the allegations. This medical finding corroborated the teenager’s account and established that an abortion procedure had indeed taken place.

When initially confronted by police, Okyere denied the offense entirely. In what investigators describe as an elaborate cover up attempt, he claimed he had given GH₵400 to a 17 year old male student named Kwaku Amoah, whose real name is being withheld, who he alleged was the actual father of the pregnancy and responsible for the abortion.

However, police investigations uncovered a far more disturbing reality. Detectives discovered that Okyere had allegedly coached and coerced the teenage boy into falsely claiming responsibility for both the pregnancy and the abortion. The manipulation reportedly went beyond mere persuasion to include threats and traditional spiritual intimidation.

According to investigators, Okyere took the frightened boy to the Bosompra River and made him swear an oath by the river deity never to reveal the truth or betray him. This form of spiritual coercion carries significant weight in many Ghanaian communities, where traditional oaths are taken seriously and believed to carry supernatural consequences for those who break them.

The psychological pressure on the teenage boy eventually became too much to bear. Despite the oath and threats, he later confessed the truth to both police investigators and his parents, explaining how the headmaster had manipulated him into taking the blame. His confession provided crucial evidence that led to Okyere’s re-arrest on the more serious charges.

The case highlights disturbing power dynamics when authority figures exploit their positions to abuse students under their care. School administrators hold significant influence over students and their families, making it difficult for victims to report abuse or resist coercion. The alleged involvement of a second student as an unwitting accomplice adds another dimension to the manipulation.

Gender based violence courts in Ghana were established specifically to handle cases involving sexual offenses, domestic violence, and crimes targeting women and children. These specialized courts aim to provide more sensitive handling of such cases and expedite justice for victims. The Sekondi court has jurisdiction over the Western Region and handles numerous cases involving minors.

Legal experts note that illegal abortion charges carry serious penalties under Ghanaian law. The offense becomes particularly grave when combined with allegations of sexual abuse of a minor and the use of the headmaster’s position of authority. If convicted, Okyere could face substantial prison time depending on how prosecutors frame the charges.

The Ghana Education Service has not yet issued a public statement regarding Okyere’s employment status at Prevailing Academy. Standard procedure typically involves suspension pending investigation when educators face serious criminal charges, particularly those involving students. Parents at the school have expressed shock and concern about the allegations.

Child protection advocates have called for thorough investigation and swift justice in the case. Organizations working on children’s rights emphasize that schools should be safe environments where students can learn without fear of exploitation. The alleged abuse of multiple students, including coercing one to cover for crimes against another, demonstrates the complexity of such cases.

The victim’s identity protection remains paramount as the case proceeds through the justice system. Ghanaian law and ethical journalism standards require that minors involved in sexual offense cases not be identified in ways that could lead to stigmatization or further harm. The trauma of sexual abuse and forced abortion requires sensitive handling by all parties involved in the legal process.

Community reactions in Badukrom and surrounding areas reportedly range from shock to anger as details of the case emerge. Traditional leaders and opinion leaders in the Shama District have not yet made public statements, though such cases often prompt calls for better safeguards to protect students from predatory educators.

The case also raises questions about oversight mechanisms within private schools in Ghana. While the Ghana Education Service regulates both public and private institutions, enforcement of standards and monitoring of educator conduct can vary. Background checks and vetting processes for school administrators have come under scrutiny following various abuse cases nationwide.

As investigations continue, police are likely examining whether there are additional victims who may not have come forward. The elaborate cover up attempt suggests someone experienced in hiding misconduct, raising concerns about whether this represents an isolated incident or part of a pattern of behavior.

The next court date on November 25 will provide opportunities for the defense to present arguments and for prosecutors to potentially add or modify charges based on ongoing investigation findings. The case has already garnered significant media attention and public interest given the serious nature of the allegations and the involvement of multiple minors.

For now, the victim and her family await justice while dealing with the physical and emotional aftermath of the alleged abuse and forced abortion. Support services for survivors of sexual violence will be crucial as the case winds through the legal system, a process that can take months or even years to fully resolve.