Scholars Chart AI Roadmap for West Africa at GIMPA Symposium

The 7th International Symposium on West African Studies (ISWAS) opened on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) with a mandate extending beyond typical academic discourse. In a series of high level deliberations, diplomats and scholars laid out a concrete roadmap for how Artificial Intelligence (AI) must move from a buzzword to a driver of equity, empowerment, and resilience across the West African region.

The symposium, themed “Sustainable Economic and Social Development in West Africa: AI Empowerment and Innovation,” represents a tripartite collaboration between the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC), GIMPA, and the University of Cape Coast (UCC). More than 65 scholars and practitioners participated in the event, which combined policy discussions with practical applications of AI technology.

Delivering a keynote that bridged diplomacy and hard economics, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Tong Defa emphasized that the value of AI lies in its application to Ghana’s real economy. He called on delegates to visualize a near future where digital infrastructure fundamentally alters national output, asking them to imagine if AI technology were widely applied in Tema Port, in the cultivation of cassava and cocoa, and in the construction of the Volta Economic Corridor.

Ambassador Tong stated he believed such applications would greatly enhance the production efficiency and economic development of Ghana. He framed these proposals within the broader context of the recent Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing and the upcoming China Africa Year of People to People Exchanges. He pledged China’s commitment to helping developing nations bridge the intelligent divide, ensuring that West Africa secures a distinct voice and representation in the global governance of AI.

Welcoming delegates to the opening ceremony, the Rector of GIMPA, Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, recalled the inaugural ISWAS at UCC in 2017 and the subsequent Smart City themed event at UESTC in China. He emphasized that the partnership between GIMPA and UESTC has transcended academic exchange to become a bond for cultural integration.

Professor Bonsu stated that for the West African region, artificial intelligence holds enormous potential and is expected to become a key driving force for achieving sustainable development goals. He expressed hope that the seminar could further promote capacity building and cooperation, inspire profound reflection and action, and bring greater and more positive impacts to participating institutions, countries, and even the entire West African region.

On behalf of the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Rosemond Boohene, a former Pro Vice Chancellor of UCC, cautioned against adopting technology solely for speed. She highlighted that for the region to overcome challenges like climate vulnerability and educational gaps, the demographic dividend of West Africa’s youth must be armed with high level digital skills.

Professor Boohene emphasized that as artificial intelligence reshapes industries, governance, and social systems, West Africa must position itself not only as a participant but as a leader. She described the symposium as offering a unique platform to explore how AI can be leveraged not just as a tool of efficiency but as a catalyst for equity, empowerment, and resilience.

Professor Shurong Zhao, Director of the Center for West African Studies at UESTC, outlined the symposium’s rigorous academic agenda. She noted that the 7th International Symposium on West African Studies conference would generate many new ideas and innovative technologies, which could also be applied to different societies based on their political and historical backgrounds.

In her keynote presentation, Professor Zhao outlined findings from high impact research work that pointed out some risks in E Business Cooperation Between China and West Africa and how they could be addressed. Her presentation drew on extensive research conducted by the Center for West African Studies, which has been producing scholarship on regional development issues since its establishment.

Professor Nora Ann Colton, Director of Global Business School for Health at University College of London, highlighted the role of AI in addressing various challenges faced by healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom and how the same approaches could be translated into addressing similar challenges in West Africa. Her presentation provided concrete examples of AI applications in medical diagnosis, patient care management, and healthcare system optimization.

Speaking on how AI can be used to enhance productivity and efficiency within the public sector, the Head of Local Government Service, Engineer Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, called for stronger AI policy governance and regulation to ensure the ethical use and application of AI across all sectors of the public service. He emphasized the need for frameworks that balance innovation with accountability and transparency.

Professor Rosemond Boohene, in her presentation, bemoaned the lack of West African context in artificial intelligence development. According to her, the future of West African studies is not about resisting technology, but rather the lack of West African context in the AI space is where the problem lies. She called for more support for building AI ecosystems by West Africans themselves, ensuring that regional perspectives and needs shape technology development.

Following the plenary interventions, the symposium transitioned into six parallel expert seminars featuring scholars and practitioners who moved the dialogue from policy to practice. These technical sessions explored the critical intersections of the AI Empowerment theme, ranging from the application of big data analytics in public administration, national security, and social governance to strategies for the digital preservation of West African cultural heritage.

The symposium is being held with strategic support from the Ghana Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Center for West Africa Studies (CEWAS). The Center for West African Studies of UESTC is a research center jointly established by UESTC, University of Ghana (UG), UCC, GIMPA, The Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, and University for Development Studies (UDS) in April 2017.

The symposium is also co hosted by Global Afrisino, whose involvement underscores the critical role of private sector investment in digital capacity building. The partnership between Chinese and West African institutions has produced tangible results over the years, including collaborative research projects, student exchanges, and joint initiatives on technology transfer.

The ISWAS series began in 2017 at the University of Cape Coast and has since become a flagship platform for examining development challenges and opportunities in West Africa. Previous symposia have covered themes including digital economy transformation, smart cities, and vocational education cooperation, reflecting the evolving priorities of regional development.

The 6th ISWAS took place in Benin in November 2024, focusing on digital technology enabled economic and social development. That event demonstrated the growing reach of the symposium beyond Ghana to other West African nations, creating a broader platform for regional dialogue and cooperation.

Ambassador Tong’s emphasis on practical applications of AI in key sectors like agriculture, ports, and infrastructure reflects China’s broader approach to technology cooperation with African nations. The reference to the Volta Economic Corridor, a major infrastructure project aimed at transforming the region along the Volta River, illustrates how AI could enhance large scale development initiatives.

The symposium’s focus on AI governance and regulation addresses growing concerns about the ethical implications of artificial intelligence deployment. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur’s call for stronger policy frameworks recognizes that without proper oversight, AI systems could perpetuate existing inequalities or create new challenges in areas like data privacy, algorithmic bias, and digital security.

Professor Boohene’s insistence on West African context in AI development highlights a critical gap in current technology systems. Most AI platforms are developed in Western or Asian contexts, with training data, algorithms, and use cases that may not reflect West African realities. Building indigenous AI capabilities would ensure that technology solutions address local challenges and opportunities more effectively.

The parallel sessions allowed participants to engage with specific technical issues across multiple domains. Topics ranged from using AI for predictive analytics in public administration to employing digital tools for preserving endangered languages, traditional knowledge systems, and cultural artifacts. These discussions connected high level policy considerations with practical implementation challenges.

The 8th ISWAS, scheduled for 2026, promises to be significantly larger as it will form part of the China Africa Year of People to People Exchange. This designation by both Chinese and African Union authorities signals the importance of cultural and educational exchanges in strengthening relations between China and African nations.

The symposium reflects broader trends in higher education cooperation between China and Africa. Chinese scholarships have enabled thousands of African students to pursue advanced degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields, creating a generation of professionals equipped to drive technological transformation in their home countries.

Participants emphasized that AI adoption in West Africa must be accompanied by investments in digital infrastructure, education systems, and regulatory frameworks. Without adequate internet connectivity, electricity supply, and technical training programs, even the most sophisticated AI applications would have limited impact on regional development.

The symposium concluded with commitments from participating institutions to deepen research collaborations, expand student exchange programs, and develop joint initiatives on AI applications in priority sectors. These partnerships aim to ensure that technological advancement contributes to inclusive growth and sustainable development across West Africa.