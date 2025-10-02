Scent by GL Perfume Shop Officially Opens, Inviting All to Discover Their Signature Scent

Scent by GL, a new haven for fragrance enthusiasts, proudly celebrated its grand opening on September 27, 2025, inviting customers to step into a world where every scent tells a story.

Located in the heart of Accra, Scent by GL offers an exquisite range of perfumes and body products designed to capture individuality and elevate every moment.

At Scent by GL, customers can explore a curated collection of niche, designer, and classic perfumes, alongside vibrant body splashes, luxurious perfume oils, refreshing deodorant sprays, and lightweight body mists. Each product is crafted to suit diverse moods, from everyday charm to bold, unforgettable evenings.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors and share our passion for fragrance,” said renowned Ghanaian photojournalist and founder of Scent by GL, Gifty Ama Lawson. “Our mission is to help everyone find a scent that’s distinctly theirs, sparking confidence and self-expression.”

Discover Iconic Fragrances at Scent by GL

The shop features an impressive lineup of signature scents, including:

• Prada Paradoxe Intense: Bold floral with neroli, jasmine, and warm amber—perfect for sultry fall/winter evenings.

• Tharwah Gold by Lattafa Pride: Luxurious gourmand with caramel, vanilla, and woody notes for standout moments.

• Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt: Fresh and woody with sea salt, sage, and citrus for versatile daily wear.

• Gucci Guilty Elixir: Seductive rose, violet, and patchouli for confident, romantic nights.

• Creed Absolu Aventus: Vibrant fruity-woody blend with pineapple, birch, and musk for timeless luxury.

• Hypnotic Poison by Dior: Warm vanilla, almond, and jasmine for hypnotic, sensual evenings.

• Black Opium by YSL: Addictive coffee, vanilla, and white flowers for edgy nightlife vibes.

• Valentino Donna: Refined rose, iris, and vanilla for sophisticated elegance.

• Tom Ford Ombré Leather: Bold leather with jasmine and spice for rugged, refined trailblazers.

• Amouage Interlude: Smoky oud and incense for mysterious, powerful souls.

• Amouage Jubilation 40: Opulent blackberry, frankincense, and oud for regal moments.

• Dolce & Gabbana Devotion: Sweet citrus and vanilla for warm, all-day charm.

• Khamrah Qahwa by Lattafa: Cozy coffee, vanilla, and spice for intimate settings.

Visit Scent by GL Today

Scent by GL invites fragrance lovers to visit the shop and explore its carefully curated collection. Whether you seek a bold statement scent or an everyday signature, Scent by GL is your destination for olfactory storytelling. Follow us on TikTok (@ScentByGL) for the latest updates, or contact us via WhatsApp at [Your WhatsApp Link] to learn more.

https://www.instagram.com/scentbygl2025?igsh=ZXphb3R5bXdsc3c5

About Scent by GL

Scent by GL is a Ghana-based perfume boutique dedicated to offering high-quality, authentic fragrances that inspire individuality. From niche to designer scents, our mission is to help every customer find a fragrance that resonates with their unique story.

PHONE : 0546225405

Email: [email protected]