Scancom PLC Announces Sale of 729,810 Shares Via Open Market

Scancom PLC, operating as MTN Ghana, has disclosed its plan to sell 729,810 company shares previously acquired through a restricted buy-back program.

The sale is scheduled to begin on August 25, 2025, and will be conducted on the open market.

The transaction will be managed by IC Securities Ghana Ltd, with shares sold at the prevailing market price on the day of trade. The company emphasized that the sale will adhere to all regulatory requirements set by the Ghana Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This move follows the telecommunications giant’s earlier buy-back activity and is communicated in line with disclosure rules aimed at maintaining market transparency. The announcement was signed by Pala Asiedu Ofori, Company Secretary of Scancom PLC.

Market observers often view such sales as routine corporate actions, though they note the potential for short-term price effects depending on trade size and market conditions.