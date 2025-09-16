Scalekit gets US$5.5m as it launches authentication stack for AI agents

San Francisco-based startup Scalekit has secured $5.5 million in seed funding while unveiling a specialized authentication platform designed to address a critical gap in artificial intelligence security infrastructure.

The funding round, led by Together Fund and Z47 with participation from angel investors including Adam Frankl, Oliver Jay, and Jagadeesh Kunda, positions the company to capitalize on what industry observers describe as the next major evolution in enterprise software security.

Founded in 2023 by former Freshworks executives Satya Devarakonda and Ravi Madabhushi, Scalekit addresses a fundamental challenge emerging as AI agents become more autonomous in business environments. Traditional identity systems assume human users who log in through browsers and manually authenticate, but AI agents operate differently, spinning up to complete tasks before disappearing entirely.

This operational mismatch creates serious security vulnerabilities. Gartner research predicts that by 2028, 25% of enterprise security breaches will stem from compromised AI agents, highlighting the urgency of purpose-built solutions for this emerging threat landscape.

The timing appears strategically sound for Ghana’s growing technology sector. As local businesses increasingly adopt AI tools for customer service, data analysis, and process automation, robust authentication systems become essential infrastructure rather than optional security enhancements.

Devarakonda, who serves as CEO, explained the company’s positioning in the rapidly evolving market. The authentication challenge extends beyond simple user verification to include precise access controls that determine exactly what data AI agents can read or modify when acting on behalf of human users.

Co-founder and CTO Ravi Madabhushi brings extensive product management experience from Freshworks, where the team previously tackled authentication challenges for thousands of businesses. That background proved invaluable in recognizing how AI agents would fundamentally disrupt existing identity management approaches.

The platform addresses both incoming authentication for Model Context Protocol servers and outgoing agent actions to third-party applications. This dual approach ensures comprehensive security coverage as AI agents interact with business-critical systems like Gmail, Slack, HubSpot, and Notion.

What differentiates Scalekit from traditional authentication providers is its modular architecture. Development teams can implement specific components like email magic links, two-factor authentication, or single sign-on without comprehensive system overhauls, significantly reducing implementation time and complexity.

Early customers include AI-native companies such as Fello, Sifthub, Napkin, Unstract, Hubbl, and Aerchain, suggesting strong market validation for the company’s approach. These partnerships demonstrate practical demand for authentication solutions that accommodate both human users and autonomous agents.

The customer testimonials reveal the practical benefits driving adoption. SiftHub’s head of technology, Harsh Vakharia, reported eliminating months of authentication development complexity, while Fello’s CTO Suman Varanasi highlighted the platform’s plug-and-play implementation speed.

Industry backing from Together Fund appears particularly strategic given the investment firm’s focus on enterprise software infrastructure. Founding Partner Girish Mathrubootham’s support suggests confidence that agent identity management represents a fundamental shift rather than a temporary market need.

For enterprise customers, the security implications extend beyond technical considerations to compliance and risk management. As AI agents handle increasingly sensitive business processes, organizations need audit trails, access controls, and delegation mechanisms that traditional systems cannot provide effectively.

The company’s roadmap includes expanded agent-centric capabilities such as background agent support, enhanced tool integration, granular authentication logging, and prebuilt connectors for over 1,000 external applications. This development trajectory suggests Scalekit views current offerings as foundational rather than comprehensive solutions.

Ghana’s emerging technology companies stand to benefit from these developments as they integrate AI capabilities into customer-facing and internal applications. Robust authentication infrastructure becomes increasingly critical as local businesses compete globally while maintaining security standards that satisfy international partners and customers.

The broader implications for African technology markets appear significant. As AI adoption accelerates across sectors from banking to agriculture, authentication platforms designed for agent-based workflows could provide competitive advantages for businesses that implement them early.

Scalekit’s success in securing substantial seed funding while addressing a nascent but rapidly growing market validates investor confidence in AI infrastructure companies. The timing suggests that businesses anticipating widespread AI agent deployment may gain competitive advantages by implementing proper authentication frameworks before security challenges become critical operational issues.

The company’s focus on developer-friendly implementation could prove particularly valuable in emerging markets where technical resources often face competing priorities. Streamlined authentication deployment allows development teams to concentrate on core business functionality rather than complex security infrastructure.