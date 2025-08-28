Save NPP from Entrenchment Theorists

There is a recipe for chaos when a leader is surrounded by people with Entrenchment Theory.

The Entrenchment Theory involves:

1. Individuals or groups within the political establishment who consolidate their powers and authority to resist outside influence even at the expense of the overall party or public good.

2. Political actors who make themselves indispensable in order to maintain their positions and personal interests.

3. Political Actors who adopt strategies that undermine their competitors, and make it difficult as well as costly to remove them even if they become less effective, recording zeros at polling stations, and obtaining zero parliamentary seats in some regions.

4. Political Actors who act in their own self-interest, aiming to preserve their positions, preserve their status, and preserve their authority at the detriment of the collective interests of the Party.

5. Political Actors who create artificial barriers to change or replacement, aims at safeguarding their selfish interests at the detriment of collective interests.

However, it is time for the Change of “Entrenchment Political Actors” within the New Patriotic Party(NPP). The Party cannot continue to suffer under 38.2 degree Celsius, this is a high temperature or fever.

Issued by: Razak Kojo Opoku

UP Tradition Institute