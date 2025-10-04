Savannah Sonics: the record label elevating Northern music to the world

Savannah Sonics is crafting a new paradigm under the intensity of the blazing northern sun. It’s challenging the status quo and setting bold new standards for how artists in the Northern Region are represented in music nationwide.

In the heart of Ghana’s Northern Region, a new rhythm is rising. It’s sweeping over the country in a powerful wave of musical synergy. Behind this daring movement is Savannah Sonics, a young record label based in Tamale. The team is sparking a creative revival poised to reshape how Northern talent is seen and celebrated through collaborations. Unlike traditional record labels that focus on signing talent, Savannah Sonics is making a name for itself by forging partnerships and collaborations with local artists.

It doesn’t take a discerning listener to notice Northern-made music has long been underrepresented in Ghana’s mainstream. But a group of regional creatives and entrepreneurs decided it was time to intervene. United by a shared vision to spotlight their region’s creative potential and indigenous musical styles, Savannah Sonics was founded in 2024 by Mubarak Kassim.

“For years, artists from the Northern Region have struggled for visibility in mainstream Ghanaian music conversations, which is unfortunate,” a spokesperson from the label shared. “There is a uniqueness here that deserves to be amplified. We made it our mission to facilitate powerful collaborations among regional stars, mainly to reflect the vibrant community we have here and showcase their exciting stories and ingenuity.”

In less than a year, Savannah Sonics’ vision has cultivated a thriving space for emerging local talent. Releases such as 2024’s ‘Trap Prayer,’ featuring Ntelabi, Gingsen, and Ricch Kid, and ‘Good Times,’ featuring Zizi, Gingsen, and Ntelabi, followed by 2025’s ‘Biem,’ featuring singer Wiz Child, and ‘Tas Tas,’ featuring Wiz Child, Gingsen, and Ntelabi, have gained traction on streaming platforms and radio stations nationwide. And with more releases underway, the movement is quickly becoming a beacon of Northern pride.

Through music collaborations, Savannah Sonics hopes to propel a new wave of Northern artists into the mainstream. The label is investing in innovative production techniques and strategic marketing to give regional stars a much-needed edge in Ghana’s vibrant music industry. As their spokesperson reiterates, “Our vision isn’t just about making hits. It’s also about empowerment, cultural preservation, and of course, legacy.”

You can follow Savannah Sonics on their social media accounts below to experience the incredible talent they represent.