Savannah Sonics link up with Gingsen, Kwesi Arthur and Ntelabi for ‘More Problem’

Savannah Sonics brings together Gingsen, Kwesi Arthur, and Ntelabi for the outrageously hard Hip-Hop ‘More Problem.’ This fiery collaboration is available on all music platforms worldwide here: https://savannahsonics.lnk.to/moreproblem

Success is bittersweet. But Ntelabi and Gingsen aren’t complaining; they relish it. Meditating on success, struggle, and survival, the two run with one of pop culture’s familiar tropes, “more money, more problems,” spinning it into a track worthy of hype. And with the credibility of Kwesi Arthur behind them, their lyrical onslaught transforms into a hard-hitting anthem in the making.

Together, the trio walks the tightrope between wealth and struggle, each delivering verses that hit with a ferocious intensity. The aftermath is a relatable gem that reflects the everyday struggles of Ghanaians, or as Savannah Sonics confidently puts it: “This is music that really matters.”

With their recent releases of the year – ‘BIEM (greed)’ and ‘Tas Tas’ – shaking up the Ghanaian music industry from the north, Savannah Sonics continue to subvert expectations. The fast-rising music collective is relentless in its approach, dropping grooves that southerners can’t ignore. Their latest, ‘More Problem,’ offers another peek into their recent surge, setting the stage for continental takeover.