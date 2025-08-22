Saudi Pro League Comes to African Screens Through DStv Deal

Football fans across Africa can now follow the rising stars of the Saudi Pro League from their living rooms.

DStv has secured broadcast rights through ESPN Africa, bringing one of the world’s fastest-growing football competitions to subscribers throughout the region.

The agreement means viewers can watch global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané along with other top talents including Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté. Matches will air on ESPN channels 218 and 219, with three games shown each round from late August through May 2026.

MultiChoice CEO Byron du Plessis called the deal a massive win for African football enthusiasts. He emphasized the company’s commitment to bringing world-class content to subscribers, allowing them to follow their heroes in a league that is reshaping global football.

The Saudi Pro League’s chief commercial officer, Wael Al Fayez, noted that the partnership with ESPN Africa represents an important step in expanding the league’s international presence. He described Africa as both a commercial and cultural priority market for the growing competition.

Coverage will include matches from top clubs like Al Nassr, Al Ahli, Al Hilal, and Al Ittihad, along with the Kings Cup and Saudi Super Cup knockout stages. The first matches are set for August 29th, featuring Al Hilal against Al Riyadh and Al Taawoun versus Al Nassr.

This addition strengthens DStv’s position as a leading sports broadcaster on the continent. Subscribers on the Access package (from R99 monthly) can watch ESPN, while those on Compact (from R299) and above can access both ESPN channels.

For African fans who have followed these stars in European leagues, the new broadcast arrangement offers a fresh opportunity to witness football’s evolving global landscape.