Saudi KSrelief Donates US$4.5M for Syria Healthcare

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) announced a $4.5 million donation to the World Health Organization (WHO) on September 22, 2025, to sustain critical healthcare services across four Syrian governorates as the country’s health system faces severe resource shortages from ongoing conflict and natural disasters.

The funding will support primary healthcare operations in 70 medical facilities across Idleb, Aleppo, Homs, and Hama governorates, serving approximately 6.6 million people in areas where public health services remain limited or completely unavailable due to protracted conflict and earthquake damage.

Acting WHO Representative in Syria Christina Bethke expressed gratitude for the donation, emphasizing KSrelief’s role as a long-standing partner in efforts to save Syrian lives. The contribution represents a major step toward reviving healthcare service availability for vulnerable populations, supporting WHO’s commitment to alleviating Syrian suffering.

The donation comes amid continuing humanitarian challenges in Syria, where more than 16.7 million people need urgent humanitarian health support, with only 57 percent of hospitals and 37 percent of primary healthcare centers fully functional. The health system continues recovering from the devastating February 2023 earthquake, the strongest in a century, combined with ongoing conflict effects.

A significant portion of the funding will ensure continuity of lifesaving dialysis treatment for 1,437 patients whose lives depend on uninterrupted care. WHO will supply dialysis kits and consumables to 10 priority centers, alongside essential medicines, medical supplies, and strengthened referral pathways to improve care access and continuity.

Dr. Abdullah Al Moallem, KSrelief’s Director of Health and Environmental Aid Department, emphasized that the new funding will help WHO ensure uninterrupted healthcare services to vulnerable Syrians, reducing preventable illness and death while supporting the resilience of Syria’s health system for current and future needs.

The donation builds on KSrelief’s sustained support for Syrian healthcare infrastructure. In September 2025, KSrelief and WHO delivered five fully equipped ambulances to the Ministry of Health in Idlib, boosting lifesaving referral services for thousands of patients. The ambulances were deployed to strengthen the referral network under the Directorate of Health supervision.

KSrelief signed funding agreements valued at $19.4 million with WHO in May 2024 to address global health challenges in Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, demonstrating the organization’s commitment to supporting WHO operations across multiple humanitarian contexts.

Recent international support for Syrian healthcare includes €22 million from the European Union in September 2025 to sustain life-saving health services for over 6.5 million people across Syria, indicating continued donor recognition of Syria’s critical healthcare needs.

The facilities supported by KSrelief funding serve as lifelines for displaced and host communities across the four governorates, providing essential primary and specialized healthcare services. The contribution will support staff salaries and operational costs necessary for maintaining facility operations in challenging circumstances.

Core public health functions including health information management will receive strengthened support through the donation, enhancing Syria’s capacity to monitor health indicators and coordinate emergency responses. These systems are essential for effective healthcare delivery in complex humanitarian environments.

KSrelief, established in May 2015 under King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s guidance, has provided impartial humanitarian aid to over 100 countries in cooperation with local, regional, and international organizations. The center represents Saudi Arabia’s commitment to global humanitarian efforts, particularly in conflict-affected regions.

Syria’s healthcare system faces unprecedented challenges from years of conflict that have destroyed infrastructure, displaced healthcare workers, and limited access to essential medical supplies. The 2023 earthquake further damaged facilities and increased healthcare needs across affected regions.

The sustained partnership between KSrelief and WHO demonstrates the importance of long-term commitments in addressing protracted humanitarian crises. Consistent funding enables healthcare providers to maintain services while building resilient systems capable of responding to emerging needs.

WHO’s collaboration with the Syrian Ministry of Health ensures that international support aligns with national healthcare priorities and contributes to sustainable system strengthening. This coordination is essential for maximizing the impact of humanitarian funding in complex operating environments.

The dialysis support component addresses critical needs of patients with kidney disease who require regular treatment to survive. Disruption of dialysis services can be fatal for patients, making this specialized support particularly valuable in maintaining life-saving care continuity.