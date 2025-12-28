Saudi Coalition Warns Yemen Separatists of Immediate Military Response

The Saudi led coalition in Yemen has warned it will respond immediately to any military movements of separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that undermine de escalation efforts in the southern region of the country.

Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman said on X on Saturday that it is time for troops from the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) to let reason prevail by withdrawing from the two provinces and doing so peacefully. Brigadier General Turki al Maliki, the spokesman for the Saudi led coalition, said any military movements that violate these efforts will be dealt with directly and immediately in order to protect civilian lives and ensure the success of restoring calm.

The statements came a day after reported Saudi air strikes on separatist positions in Yemen’s Hadramawt province and after Washington called for restraint in the rapidly escalating conflict. The STC accused Saudi Arabia of launching air strikes on separatist positions in Yemen’s Hadramawt province on Friday.

Earlier this month, forces aligned to the STC took over large chunks from the Saudi backed government in the provinces of Hadramawt and al Mahra. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday described military operations by the Southern Transitional Council as an unjustified escalation after the group took control of the oil rich governorates.

Following Friday’s raids, Yemen’s government urged the Saudi led coalition to support its forces in Hadramawt. The government asked the coalition to take all necessary military measures to protect innocent Yemeni civilians in Hadramawt province and support the armed forces, the official Yemeni news agency said.

A Yemeni military official said on Friday that around 15,000 Saudi backed fighters were amassed near the Saudi border but had not been given orders to advance on separatist held territory. The areas where they were deployed are located at the edges of territory seized in recent weeks by the UAE backed STC.

Abdullah al Alimi, a member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, the governing body of the internationally recognised government, welcomed the Saudi defence minister’s remarks, considering them to clearly reflect the kingdom’s steadfast stance and sincere concern for Yemen’s security and stability.

Rashad al Alimi, the head of the Presidential Leadership Council, said after an emergency meeting late on Friday that STC movements posed serious violations against civilians. Al Maliki also accused the Southern Transitional Council separatists of serious and horrific human rights violations against civilians.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement Saturday that his country was concerned by recent events in southeastern Yemen and urged restraint and diplomacy to reach a lasting solution. He also expressed gratitude for the diplomatic leadership of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

On Saturday, hundreds of Yemeni tribesmen gathered in Aden to ask the STC’s leaders to announce the independence of South Yemen, according to the separatist affiliated Aden Independent Channel. The channel aired footage of a large crowd marching and waving the South Yemen independence flag alongside the UAE’s flag.

Farea al Muslimi from the Chatham House think tank in London told AFP that the STC had crossed Riyadh’s red lines and that the situation could quickly get worse. “It is one bad thing to humiliate Saudi Arabia. And it is another much worse thing to humiliate Saudi Arabia publicly. And that’s exactly what they did,” he said.

The STC and the government have been allies for years in the fight against the Iran allied Houthi rebels. However, the Council has repeatedly defied its partners to control larger areas in war torn Yemen. The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014 and forced the internationally recognised government into exile.

The war has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. Separatist advances have added pressure on ties between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which support rival groups within Yemen’s government.