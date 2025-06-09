Saudi Arabia Concludes Hajj 2025 with 1.67 Million Pilgrims

Saudi Arabia announced the peaceful conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage on Monday, with over 1.67 million Muslims completing the Islamic year 1446 rituals.

Prince Saud bin Mishaal, Deputy Emir of Makkah Region, confirmed 1,673,230 pilgrims participated, including 1,506,576 international visitors and 166,654 domestic participants.

“The pilgrims performed their rites in safety and peace, thanks to the distinguished execution of operational plans,” Prince Mishaal stated, acknowledging compliance with regulations as key to the season’s success.

He reported 877,841 male and 795,389 female pilgrims attended the annual event.

The Prince credited Saudi leadership under King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for ensuring incident-free management across health, security, and service operations.

Planning for the next Hajj season begins immediately, reaffirming the Kingdom’s commitment to serving holy sites and global visitors.