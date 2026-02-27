Satellite Link and Solar Power Bring Mobile Access to 5.8 Million in Rural DRC

A partnership between Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES and African connectivity specialist Africa Mobile Network (AMN) has extended mobile network services to 5.8 million people across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), marking a significant milestone in the race to close Africa’s digital divide.

The collaboration now supports more than 1,100 base stations across the country, increasing overall population coverage by 27 percent and bringing mobile network access to communities, many of them in remote rural areas, that had never previously had a signal.

The 292 new base stations at the heart of the milestone were built in just 90 days. AMN chief executive Michael Darcy described the pace and terrain as among the most demanding conditions his teams had ever encountered. Engineers navigated roads impassable to vehicles and hand-carried equipment through the bush for miles to reach target sites.

The technical architecture powering the deployment is central to its scalability. Each site runs entirely on solar power and uses Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) satellite backhaul to transmit voice and data traffic, meaning installations require no connection to national power grids or existing network infrastructure. AMN’s proprietary Radio Node technology allows multiple carriers to operate simultaneously from a single unit, supporting 2G, 3G, 4G and future 5G standards without additional capital expenditure or increased power consumption.

The human impact of the rollout was captured in testimony from Bompensole, a village connected in November 2025. A resident described how community members had previously faced a 30-kilometre journey across difficult terrain simply to seek medical help, make a phone call, or complete a basic banking transaction. The installation replaced that hardship with reliable, clear connectivity.

Jean-Philippe Gillet, President of Fixed Data at SES, said connecting to the company’s multi-orbit satellite constellation, which spans geostationary, medium-Earth and low-Earth orbit, enables services to reach populations in parts of the world that other infrastructure cannot serve.

AMN, which launched its first DRC base station in January 2014 and now operates across 15 African countries, maintains it can deliver mobile connectivity to any settlement with a population above 1,000 residents, anywhere in the world.

The DRC milestone arrives as the broader African continent grapples with a connectivity gap. According to the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), approximately three billion people worldwide remain without internet access, with rural sub-Saharan Africa accounting for a disproportionate share of that figure.