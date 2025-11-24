Sarpong Exits Eleven Wonders After Twenty Days

Eleven Wonders have confirmed the departure of head coach Josef Emmanuel Sarpong, ending one of the shortest managerial tenures in Ghana Premier League (GPL) history. The veteran tactician resigned barely 20 days after assuming control of the struggling bottom placed club.

Sarpong tendered his resignation on Friday following three consecutive defeats that deepened the club’s crisis. Multiple sources indicate the experienced coach stepped down after internal disagreements and unresolved structural challenges made his position untenable. His exit came just ahead of Eleven Wonders’ weekend fixture against Hohoe United.

The 15 year coaching veteran took charge on November 2, replacing former Black Stars international Nii Odartey Lamptey, who departed after the newly promoted side collected just two points from their opening seven matches. Club management had expressed confidence that Sarpong’s extensive experience would stabilize the team and reverse their alarming form.

However, results deteriorated further under his brief leadership. Eleven Wonders lost 2 to 1 against Vision Football Club (FC) in his opening match, followed by a 1 to 0 defeat to Aduana FC. His final game in charge saw Medeama Sporting Club (SC) secure a 2 to 1 victory, leaving the club without a single point from his three matches at the helm.

The poor run intensified pressure on both the technical team and management. Sources close to the club suggest disagreements over team selection, tactical approach, and resource allocation contributed to the breakdown in relations between Sarpong and club officials. The structural issues that plagued Lamptey’s tenure reportedly remained unresolved during Sarpong’s brief spell.

Sarpong brings considerable credentials to Ghanaian football, having worked with prominent clubs including Great Olympics, Ebusua Dwarfs, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars, and Hasaacas throughout his career. His coaching resume includes successful promotions and cup triumphs, earning recognition for tactical discipline and squad building abilities.

The Techiman based club now faces the urgent task of identifying an interim coach as they battle to avoid relegation. Management must decide whether to pursue another experienced tactician or promote from within while addressing the underlying issues that have destabilized two coaching appointments in quick succession.

Eleven Wonders managed to secure their first point under interim arrangements on Sunday, drawing 1 to 1 with Hohoe United despite playing with ten men for the final 22 minutes. Matthew Amponsah’s brilliant 90th minute equalizer from the wing rescued a valuable point after Safianu Usman had given the hosts a first half lead.

The result brings modest relief but leaves Wonders with just three points from 11 matches, firmly anchored at the foot of the league table. They remain the only side yet to record a victory this season, having drawn three times and lost eight matches. The team has scored only six goals while conceding 15, highlighting both defensive frailties and attacking struggles.

Their predicament reflects a challenging return to Ghana’s top flight following promotion. The club opened their campaign with promise, earning a goalless draw against Holy Stars, but quickly descended into crisis with heavy defeats including a 4 to 1 home loss to Heart of Lions.

Lamptey, who enjoyed an illustrious playing career with Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, and the Black Stars, had assumed control in August following promotion. His departure after seven winless matches signaled the beginning of the club’s revolving door approach to coaching appointments.

The ongoing instability threatens to undermine any tactical cohesion or team chemistry needed for survival. Players face the challenge of adapting to yet another coaching philosophy while competing against sides with greater continuity and resources. The psychological impact of constant change adds another layer of difficulty to an already precarious situation.

Club officials have not released formal statements addressing either Sarpong’s resignation or plans for permanent leadership. Supporters await clarity on whether management will pursue an established name or opt for a caretaker arrangement through the remainder of the season.

The situation highlights broader challenges facing promoted clubs in the GPL. Limited budgets, infrastructure constraints, and difficulties attracting quality players often combine to create perfect storms for newly elevated sides. Eleven Wonders must quickly find solutions or risk immediate relegation back to Division One.

Their next fixtures will prove critical in determining whether they can mount a survival challenge. With 25 matches remaining in the campaign, mathematical survival remains possible, but the club needs immediate stabilization both on and off the pitch. Every point gained becomes increasingly valuable as the relegation battle intensifies.

The coaching search represents just one element of a comprehensive recovery effort required at the club. Addressing player morale, improving training facilities, strengthening squad depth, and establishing clear tactical identity all demand urgent attention from management as they attempt to salvage their top flight status.