Sarkodie, Sammy Gyamfi, Stonebwoy Among Nominees for Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2026

Organisers of the Ghana Youth Excellence Awards have released the nominees for the fourth edition of the scheme, with prominent names from entertainment, business, politics, and academia making the list announced on February 28, 2026.

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie, dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale feature among the entertainment figures nominated, alongside media personality Julius Neequaye. From the business and public service sector, nominees include GoldBod Chief Executive Officer and National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi, business magnate Ibrahim Mahama, entrepreneur Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), political figure Malik Basintale, and Professor Ransford Gyampo.

Apex Africa Concept, organisers of the awards, said winners for the 2026 edition will be determined through a combination of public voting and independent research evaluation. Public voting will be powered by Fastvote, Ghana’s e-voting platform and the official voting partner for this year’s edition. The full nominee list is accessible through the Fastvote platform.

The Ghana Youth Excellence Awards celebrates outstanding young Ghanaians who have demonstrated exceptionality in leadership, business, philanthropy, innovation, and community service. The third edition was held at the National Theatre of Ghana in Accra, honouring young achievers across 40 diverse fields from technology and agriculture to arts and activism.

Organisers say the fourth edition promises to be the largest yet, continuing its stated mission of recognising and empowering young Ghanaians who are shaping the future of the nation through leadership, innovation, and excellence.