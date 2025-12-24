Sarkodie Returns to Accra for Rapperholic 2025 Christmas Day Concert

Award winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie will headline the 2025 edition of his annual Rapperholic concert on December 25 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), marking his return to the capital after a successful Homecoming edition in Kumasi earlier this year.

The Christmas Day event, which has become a staple on Ghana’s entertainment calendar, is expected to attract thousands of music lovers, with fans anticipating a high energy night of live performances. Ticket sales are currently underway through the official Rapperholic website and via the short code 714666#, with FirstBank Ghana serving as the headline sponsor.

Rapperholic has, over the years, grown into one of the country’s most consistent and well attended music events, drawing audiences from across Ghana and the diaspora. The concert traditionally showcases Sarkodie’s extensive catalogue, spanning his early hits to recent releases.

The 2025 edition follows the highly successful Rapperholic Homecoming held in Kumasi in September, which took the brand deeper into Ghana’s cultural fabric. That event was described as a visual masterpiece, featuring Kente inspired designs, Ashanti motifs and symbolic stage visuals that celebrated tradition while pushing modern artistry.

Although details about guest artistes for the Christmas Day show are yet to be announced, past editions have featured surprise appearances from top local and international acts. The 2017 edition, for instance, included performances by Becca, Kwesi Arthur, KiDi, Adina, Obrafour, Strongman, Efya, Nigerian artist Korede Bello and British rapper Big Shaq.

The 2019 edition showcased Edem, Coded of 4×4, Tulenkey, Kofi Mole, Quamina MP, Amerado and Medikal, while the Rapperholic Rebirth concert in 2023 saw Sarkodie pay an emotional tribute to his late lawyer and confidante Cynthia Quarcoo, acknowledging her pivotal role in his career.

Sarkodie, widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most influential hip hop artistes, has maintained a strong presence on the music scene for more than a decade, with Rapperholic serving as a platform to celebrate that journey with his fan base. The concert brand itself was initiated in 2012, coinciding with the release of his album titled “Rapperholic,” which featured 18 songs.

What many may not know is that Rapperholic was never originally meant for Sarkodie. The concept was first developed by Nabil Alhassan, Chief Executive Officer of Event Factory Ghana, as a branded show for Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel, blending high energy music, cultural flair and premium production. When circumstances changed, the visionary entrepreneur redirected the concept to Sarkodie, setting in motion what would become Ghana’s premier annual music concert.

From its modest beginnings at the Koforidua Sports Stadium in 2013, which saw low attendance after being postponed, Rapperholic has evolved into a multi dimensional experience. Each edition carries its own theme and creative direction, reflecting deliberate brand building that extends far beyond a single night of music.

The 2025 edition benefits from strategic marketing and partnerships that have transformed Rapperholic into a week long cultural festival. In the lead up to the Christmas Day show, FirstBank Ghana partnered with Sarkodie and the Rapperholic Team to launch the FirstNest Content Creators Challenge on December 9 at Akuna Pod.

The digital initiative brought together 50 content creators competing to demonstrate how quickly they could open a FirstBank account using FirstNest, the bank’s digital self service platform. Twenty creators were shortlisted to generate further content highlighting the platform, with winners set to receive their rewards live on the Rapperholic stage on Christmas night.

The partnership reflects Rapperholic’s evolution into a sophisticated brand that incorporates marketing strategies, ticketing systems, media tours, exhibitions and industry networking sessions. These elements transform what could have been merely a one night show into an ecosystem that generates economic activity and creates opportunities for young creatives.

At the core of Rapperholic’s success is Sarkcess Music, Sarkodie’s own record label, which manages the concert’s overall production, marketing and sponsorship coordination. The team’s consistency and professionalism have established Rapperholic as a must attend event that caps off Ghana’s festive season.

The December 25 concert forms part of the broader Detty December phenomenon that has positioned Ghana as a global destination for music, culture and lifestyle tourism. The month long celebrations attract Ghanaians in the diaspora and international visitors, generating significant economic benefits for hotels, restaurants, transport operators, artisans and event planners.

This year’s Detty December lineup has been particularly robust, with major concerts throughout the month including Medikal’s Beyond Kontrol on December 13, Cina Soul’s CinCity on December 13, Kweku Smoke’s Revival Concert on December 18, Black Sherif’s Zaama Disco on December 21, and KiDi’s Likor on the Beach on December 23.

On December 24, Stonebwoy will hold his Bhim Festival at the Accra Sports Stadium while Samini treats fans to highlife and reggae vibes at Laboma Beach with his Samini Experience concert. Gospel artist Joe Mettle will also perform his Christmas Celebration live at Trust Sports Emporium on Christmas Day, offering a spiritually uplifting alternative to the secular concerts.

Rapperholic’s strategic Christmas Day timing captures audiences in a festive mood, ready to celebrate with music that has defined Ghanaian hip hop for over a decade. The Grand Arena at AICC provides an ideal venue with capacity to accommodate the thousands expected to attend while offering premium production capabilities that match Rapperholic’s elevated standards.

The event continues Rapperholic’s tradition of December concerts, which began with the inaugural edition on December 24, 2012. Over the years, the show has become synonymous with Christmas celebrations in Accra, creating a cultural tradition that brings together fans, artistes and industry stakeholders.

For 2025, expectations are particularly high given the success of the Kumasi Homecoming edition and the momentum Sarkodie has maintained throughout the year. Fans anticipate that the artiste will deliver performances spanning his entire discography, from early hits like “You Go Kill Me” to recent releases that have kept him relevant in Ghana’s evolving music landscape.

The Homecoming series, especially the 2025 Kumasi edition, highlights Sarkodie’s commitment to reconnecting with communities that shaped his journey. The decision to return to Accra for the Christmas Day finale demonstrates that while the brand explores regional expansions, the Grand Arena remains Rapperholic’s spiritual home.

Industry observers note that Rapperholic’s success reflects not just Sarkodie’s musical talent but also his business acumen and understanding of brand development. The concert has become a blueprint for other Ghanaian artistes seeking to create sustainable annual events that transcend individual performances.

With ticket sales underway and anticipation steadily building, Rapperholic 2025 is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the Christmas festivities in Accra. For Sarkodie’s loyal fanbase, known as Sark Nation, the annual gathering represents more than entertainment; it’s a reunion that celebrates their collective journey with an artiste who has consistently elevated Ghanaian hip hop on both national and international stages.