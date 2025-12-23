Sarkodie Recounts Worst Performance After Unknowingly Eating Cannabis Infused Biscuit

Rapper Sarkodie has recounted a startling experience with what he described as a marijuana infused biscuit during a trip to the United States, revealing that the incident resulted in what he considers the worst stage performance of his career.

Speaking to Doreen Avio and Kwame Dadzie on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the award winning musician revealed how an unexpected encounter with cannabis affected one of his performances. The interview, which took place as part of promotional activities ahead of his annual Rapperholic concert scheduled for December 25, 2025 at the Grand Arena, provided rare insight into a challenging moment in the rapper’s career.

“I got to my hotel and they had a hamper for me. I had no idea what was inside. It had drinks, biscuits and everything,” Sarkodie explained. “I took bites of the biscuits when I was hungry, not knowing it had marijuana. I have never taken marijuana before.”

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Owusu Addo, added that his manager Angel Town, who was with him at the time, had finished his portion and came for more of the biscuit, amplifying the situation. According to Sarkodie, his manager suddenly began laughing at things that were not even funny, before he too started feeling the effects of the cannabis infused edible.

“That’s the worst performance I’ve ever had, because in my head all the songs sounded slow,” Sarkodie admitted, reflecting on how the unexpected effect disrupted his show. The rapper described how even his uptempo tracks seemed to move at a crawl in his altered state.

“When I got on stage, everything felt far away. Even my fast songs sounded slow to me. ‘U Go Kill Me’ didn’t feel fast at all,” he recalled, referencing one of his popular high energy tracks. “The moment I knew I was gone was when I asked Angel the distance between myself and the stage.”

Despite struggling internally throughout the performance and experiencing significant disorientation, Sarkodie said he pushed through and completed the show. The incident occurred during a performance in the United States, where cannabis edibles are legal in many states and sometimes included in hospitality packages for guests.

The experience taught the rapper to be more cautious about unfamiliar food and drink during tours abroad. Cannabis edibles, particularly for first time users or those unaware they are consuming them, can produce intense and unpredictable effects that last for several hours, significantly longer than smoking or vaping cannabis.

The revelation comes as Sarkodie prepares for his flagship annual event, Rapperholic, which has become one of Ghana’s most anticipated concerts during the Detty December festival season. This year’s edition marks another installment in the series that has defined Sarkodie’s connection with his fanbase over the years.

During the same Hitz FM interview, Sarkodie also opened up about other challenges he faces as an artist, including health concerns and the impact of fame on his personal relationships. He admitted that he has not been consistent with medical checkups despite the demanding nature of his career.

“I’m not going to lie and say I’m on top of it 24 over 7, but I have to get better,” he said regarding health maintenance. “Once in a while I go for checkups, but I think it has to be consistent.”

The rapper reflected on previous Rapperholic concerts, noting that although fans enjoyed the shows, he was often dealing with stress and exhaustion behind the scenes. “Funny enough, every Rapperholic, I don’t think there was a year I was okay health wise,” he revealed. “All the Rapperholics people have experienced, I wasn’t healthy.”

Sarkodie further disclosed that stress forced him to slow down in 2024, leading to the cancellation of several shows and refunds to fans. He stressed the importance of taking health seriously, particularly in a demanding industry like music. “I need to take it seriously. It’s very important to check on our health,” he added.

The rapper also touched on how success has cost him several friendships over the years. According to him, fame has not changed who he is fundamentally, but people’s perceptions of him have changed, causing them to distance themselves.

“Yes, a lot of friends. Certain people, no matter the fact that I have become Sarkodie, think I cannot be Michael. I want to be Michael, but they think I cannot be, so they change before you,” he explained, referring to his birth name. “This fame thing is not something that really gets to me. That has never been me, but people think that’s what’s supposed to be so they start to act like you are like that, so I lost a couple of people.”

Despite these challenges, Sarkodie remains one of Ghana’s most successful and respected musicians, with multiple awards and international recognition. His willingness to share vulnerable moments and personal struggles has endeared him to fans who appreciate his authenticity.

The marijuana biscuit incident, while unfortunate at the time, has become an example of the unexpected challenges artists face while touring internationally. Different cultural contexts, varying legal frameworks around substances, and communication gaps can create situations where entertainers find themselves in uncomfortable or even dangerous circumstances.

Cannabis edibles have become increasingly common in the United States hospitality industry, particularly in states where marijuana is legal for recreational use. Hotels, venues and event organizers sometimes include them in welcome packages without clearly labeling them or verifying whether recipients are aware of their contents.

For someone like Sarkodie, who stated he had never consumed marijuana before, the effects would have been particularly intense and disorienting. First time cannabis users, especially through edibles, often experience heightened sensory perception, time distortion and difficulty with coordination, all of which would severely impact a live musical performance requiring precise timing and audience engagement.

The rapper’s account serves as a cautionary tale for other artists and travelers about the importance of being aware of local laws and customs, carefully examining unfamiliar food items, and asking questions about contents before consumption. His decision to share the experience publicly also helps destigmatize discussions about such incidents and encourages others to be vigilant.

As Sarkodie prepares for Rapperholic 2025, fans can expect a performer who has learned from past experiences and continues to evolve both personally and professionally. The annual concert at the Grand Arena promises to showcase why Sarkodie remains one of Africa’s premier hip hop artists, with a dedicated fanbase that has supported him through various challenges over his career.