Sarkodie Hails Shatta Wale’s Decade of Resilience at Sold-Out London Show

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie used his landmark Rapperholic concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London to pay an emotional tribute to fellow musician Shatta Wale, celebrating his colleague’s decade-long journey of perseverance in the music industry on Ghana’s 69th Independence Day.

Sarkodie headlined the sold-out Rapperholic UK concert on March 6, 2026, at the Royal Albert Hall, one of the world’s most prestigious venues, in a historic night that doubled as a celebration of Ghanaian music on the global stage. Shatta Wale joined him on stage during the performance, turning the evening into one of the most talked-about moments in recent Ghanaian entertainment.

In a video sighted by MyNewsGh, Sarkodie offered a direct blessing to his colleague. “Shatta Wale, Nyame Nhyira wo papa, papa, papa,” he said, before reflecting on the broader lesson of Shatta Wale’s career arc. “One thing I can tell you is that story of you going and coming back… it shows us that if something negative happens, even if it goes on for a week or two, most people may give up. But for you to hold on for 10 years, that should tell you something. That’s a lesson in life: it’s never over until it’s over. I’m super proud of you,” he said.

Sarkodie also singled out Shatta Wale’s song “Kakai” as a defining piece of Ghanaian musical identity on the international stage. “When you step out of Ghana, it’s the song people play to represent Ghana. Even when it came out here, I felt like you made it so powerful that every radio station played it,” he said, adding that the Independence Day setting made it the perfect occasion to honour both the song and its creator.

The tribute landed with extra weight given the backdrop of the Rapperholic concert, which has grown from a local Ghanaian event into a flagship showcase of West African music in Europe.