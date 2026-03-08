Sarkodie Credits KiDi and Younger Artists for Keeping Him in Music

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has opened up about what continues to drive him after more than fifteen years at the top of the industry, saying it is the energy and growth of younger artists such as KiDi that motivates him to keep going.

The two musicians met at Apple Music Radio in London, where KiDi linked up with Sarkodie for what has been described by fans online as a landmark moment for Ghana’s music scene. During the conversation, KiDi posed a question he said had long occupied his mind, drawing a parallel with football stars who continue to compete after winning every major honour.

“After doing something for so long, like football players who have won everything, what motivates them to keep going? I’ve always wanted to know what gets you out of bed to still keep soldiering on after all these years of doing this,” KiDi asked.

Sarkodie’s answer pointed directly at the next generation. “Whether people believe this or not, it’s because of me seeing you guys do this. Just the fact that I’m sitting here today talking to you, this is what inspires me,” he said.

The rapper also revealed that he once seriously considered stepping away from music but was talked out of it. “There was a time I was trying to take a break and somebody told me, ‘Sarkodie, when you move, the people move,'” he said, explaining how that remark changed his mind.

He said progress across Ghana’s music industry as a whole gives him continued purpose. “Just to see you guys and everything happening for Ghana, that’s why I’m doing this,” he added.