Sanlam Group Financial Journalism Awards Now Open for 2025 Entries

Entries are now officially open for the 2025 edition of the Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, with submissions invited from journalists across Africa whose work was published or broadcast between January 1 and December 31, 2025.

The prestigious awards, which have recognized exceptional business and financial journalism for over 50 years, carry a total cash prize of almost one million South African rand. The competition is open to journalists residing in Africa, employed by an African news organisation, and publishing or broadcasting their work on the continent.

The awards cover financial journalism across print, radio, television, and online platforms, spotlighting Africa’s economic challenges and progress. Submissions close on February 28, 2026, with all entries required to be submitted through the online entry form on the Sanlam Group Financial Journalism Awards website.

The competition comprises nine category prizes and three top awards. Category awards include Business and Companies, covering reporting on companies, their performance, leadership, management issues, and corporate governance. The Economy category focuses on reporting on the economy, political economy, and the impact of government policy. The Financial Markets category covers reporting on equity and fixed income markets, commodities, and money markets.

Additional categories include Consumer Financial Education, which recognizes journalism helping consumers make better financial decisions, and The African Growth Story, introduced in 2013, which honors exceptional financial journalism about the continent’s growth in terms of investment, infrastructure development, and economic progress.

The Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) categories were introduced in the 2022-2023 edition. The ESG Business and the Environment category covers reporting on the impact of business practices on the environment, while ESG Business and Society examines how business responds to the interests and concerns of relevant stakeholders.

Broadcast categories include Audio and Video, both requiring only two pieces of journalistic work as one entry, a rule change introduced for the 2024-2025 jubilee edition to streamline the competitive selection process.

Top awards include Best Newcomer, Lifetime Achievement, and Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year. Winners of these awards must be contestants who have entered the competition, with selection made by the independent judging panel.

Each category winner receives 30,000 South African rand in prize money. The Best Newcomer receives 25,000 rand, while the overall winner, Financial Journalist of the Year, receives an additional 40,000 rand. All winners receive certificates of recognition.

An independent panel of judges, comprising retired business editors, media trainers, journalism academics, and economists, selects the winners. The judging criteria include news value, impact, thoroughness of reporting, analytical value, originality, integrity, demonstration of specialist knowledge on the subject matter, and storytelling ability.

Important rule changes for this edition stipulate that entrants may submit only two pieces of journalistic work as one entry in a category, down from the previous requirement of three to five pieces. Additionally, entrants can enter a maximum of three category awards only. An entry submitted for one category cannot be resubmitted in another category of the competition.

The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, established in 1974, have become the premier financial journalism awards in Africa. Santam joined as co-sponsor in the 2022-2023 edition. The 2024-2025 edition marked the 50th anniversary of the competition and was held in Johannesburg in October 2025.

Nixon Kariithi, chair of the independent judging panel, has emphasized that for 50 years, these awards have ensured that trust, accuracy, and relevance are embedded in African business journalism. He noted that journalists are the torchbearers of truth, illuminating the path to informed societies and holding power to account in an era where the integrity of information is paramount.