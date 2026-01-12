Sanity Africa Survey Shows Kennedy Agyapong Consolidating Lead Ahead of NPP Primaries

A new Sanity Africa Phase Three delegates’ survey has reinforced Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s position as the leading contender in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential contest ahead of the January 31, 2026 primaries.

The survey, released in January 2026, shows Kennedy Agyapong commanding 52.0 percent of delegate support, maintaining a commanding lead over his closest rival. His performance reflects remarkable consistency across all survey phases, having recorded 51.4 percent in July 2025 and 53.1 percent in October 2025.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the main challenger, secured 40.0 percent support in the latest poll. Although this marks a slight improvement from October 2025, when he polled 39.0 percent, it indicates a net decline compared to his 42.2 percent showing in July 2025.

Further down the field, Dr. Bryan Acheampong continues to make gradual progress, increasing his share from 3.1 percent in July 2025 to 7.0 percent in January 2026. However, his gains remain insufficient to significantly challenge the two leading candidates.

In contrast, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has experienced a steady erosion of delegate support, slipping to 0.7 percent in the most recent survey. Ing. Kwabena Agyepong continues to record minimal backing, polling below one percent across all survey rounds.

With just weeks to the primaries, the Sanity Africa findings suggest that Kennedy Agyapong enters the final stretch of the NPP presidential race as the clear favourite among party delegates.