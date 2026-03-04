Sanda Breaks Silence on NDC Exit After 36-Year Membership

Mohammed Umar Sanda, the independent candidate who polled 1,885 votes in Tuesday’s Ayawaso East parliamentary by-election, has spoken publicly for the first time since his defeat about his decision to leave the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after 36 years as a member, saying the party’s failure to formally reverse his dismissal in writing made any return impossible regardless of how many phone calls he received urging him to come back.

Sanda, a long-serving grassroots mobiliser and former Assembly member in Nima, said his departure was not impulsive. He withdrew from the NDC primary process citing the GH¢45,000 filing fee as excessive, and alleged that vote-buying occurred during the contest that ultimately produced Baba Jamal as the party’s candidate for the March 3 by-election. When the party responded by formally expelling him for contesting against its endorsed candidate, Sanda said it drew a line that the subsequent phone calls from party members could not cross.

“After the party sacked me and announced it publicly, I received many calls urging me to rejoin,” he said. “But if the party truly needed me, they should have officially denounced the dismissal letter. You cannot sack me in writing and then call me back without reversing it.”

The manner of the reconciliation attempt by the party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, also stung. Sanda recounted that Nketiah issued what amounted to a public deadline from a campaign platform. “The National Chairman stood on a platform and gave me three days to return, but I don’t think that was the right approach,” Sanda said. “He even passed through my house without greeting me, yet went on stage to warn me.” He was careful to add that he would not speak negatively about Nketiah out of respect for his elder, but maintained the approach was inappropriate.

His grievance ultimately comes down to a question of institutional respect and procedural consistency. “After serving the NDC for 36 years, I believe I deserve respect,” he said.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana’s official results from the by-election held on Tuesday, March 3, showed Baba Jamal of the NDC winning with 10,884 votes, representing 63 percent of valid ballots cast. Sanda, contesting as an independent, finished fourth among five candidates, behind NPP’s Yusif Ali Baba who obtained 4,009 votes, with David Kanor receiving 104 votes and Ibrahim Idrissu securing 43 votes across 113 polling stations. A total of 16,928 valid votes were cast from a registered voter pool of approximately 50,000, reflecting a low turnout.

Despite the outcome, Sanda said he intends to remain a presence in the community and hold elected representatives accountable beyond the election period. He did not indicate whether he would attempt to rejoin the NDC or seek another political platform ahead of the 2028 general election.