Samuel Atta Akyea Explains Boycott of TV3 Over Beatrice Adu Interview

Former Minister of Works and Housing and senior lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, has issued a statement clarifying why he declined an interview request from TV3’s Beatrice Adu, citing the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) ongoing boycott of the station.

In a letter released under his law firm, Zoe, Akyea & Co., Mr. Atta Akyea explained that during court proceedings on September 10, 2025, he filed a motion seeking a stay of proceedings in an appeal involving his client, Mr. Kwabena Adu-Boahene. The case was adjourned to October 17, 2025, after arguments with Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem-Sai.

Mr. Atta Akyea expressed concern that the Deputy Attorney-General wrongly suggested to the court that he had been using the media to put pressure on the case — an allegation he firmly rejected.

According to the statement, two days later, on September 12, Beatrice Adu of TV3, accompanied by her crew, visited his law office to request an interview. While he did not reject the interview outright, Mr. Atta Akyea later withdrew consent after realizing Adu was from TV3 — a media house boycotted by the NPP.

“My attention has been drawn to the fact that Beatrice Adu and the crew are from TV3, a media set up that has been boycotted by the New Patriotic Party. I did not know of this continued boycott and will not disrespect the principled position of my Party, relating to their engagements with TV3,” the letter stated.

The lawyer, however, emphasized that he respected the content of the interview, even though he regretted the situation that led to the misunderstanding.

The NPP has maintained its boycott of TV3 and other affiliates over claims of media bias against the party, a stance Mr. Atta Akyea insists he remains committed to uphold.