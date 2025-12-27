Samuel Adobah Honored For Peace Advocacy

The President of the Universal Friendship Organisation (UFO), Mr. Samuel Adobah, has been recognized for his remarkable contributions to promoting peace and unity. At the Global Peace Ambassadors’ Awards, he received the Youth Peace Advocacy of the Year award, a tribute to his dedication and commitment to championing peace over the years.

Under his leadership, UFO has spearheaded several peace initiatives since 2019, strengthening its role as a leading peace advocacy group. These projects have promoted unity, understanding, and peaceful coexistence in communities across Ghana and beyond.

The award highlights Adobah’s tireless efforts to foster global peace and understanding. His leadership has inspired individuals and organizations to embrace unity and coexistence, reinforcing the importance of collective responsibility in building harmony.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Adobah stressed that peace is essential to human life and must be practiced everywhere. He urged communities to commit to promoting peace, emphasizing that it is a shared responsibility. He also expressed concern about the ongoing Bawku conflict, noting that disunity among traditional leaders has cost the nation significant resources. Despite government interventions, little progress has been made, underscoring the need for sustainable and inclusive peacebuilding.

Adobah lamented the loss of lives and destruction of property, which has discouraged investment and hindered development in the area. He called for urgent action to restore peace and stability to ensure the well-being and prosperity of the people.

The Global Peace Ambassadors’ Awards celebrated individuals and organizations making meaningful contributions to global peace. Adobah’s recognition stands as a testament to his passion and commitment to creating a more peaceful world.