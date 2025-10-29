Samsung Unveils Galaxy XR AI Headset

Samsung Electronics has unveiled Galaxy XR, introducing a new category of AI native devices designed to deliver immersive experiences through a headset optimized for multimodal artificial intelligence.

As the first product built on the new Android XR platform developed together by Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm Technologies, Galaxy XR showcases the future of discovery, play, and work, enabling users to enjoy natural, deeply immersive experiences from daily tasks to bold new frontiers. It marks the first step in Samsung’s long term XR journey, with innovations to come across the full spectrum of extended reality form factors, including AI glasses.

Won Joon Choi, Chief Operating Officer of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said Samsung is introducing a brand new ecosystem of mobile devices.

“Galaxy XR expands the vision for mobile AI into a new frontier of immersive and meaningful possibilities,” Choi said.

Android XR is the first Android platform built entirely for the Gemini era, according to Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem at Google. Through the partnership with Samsung, Android XR will unlock entirely new ways to explore, connect, and create, building an open, unified platform for the next evolution of computing.

Alex Katouzian, Group General Manager of Mobile, Compute and XR at Qualcomm Technologies, said Galaxy XR embodies the vision for the future, where the synergy of AI and extended reality transforms the possibilities of personal computing. The company is thrilled to be collaborating on this initiative, as Galaxy XR will help bring new use cases across various industries and pave the way for exciting multi device experiences.

To bring the vision for AI to life, Galaxy XR is the first product built on the new Android XR platform, which has Gemini embedded from the start. With Gemini integrated at the system level, Galaxy XR functions as an AI companion that helps users manage their tasks, delivering natural and intuitive interactions through voice, vision, and gesture.

In the form of a headset, it understands users’ surroundings by seeing what they see and hearing what they hear. This allows Galaxy XR to respond in conversational ways that feel natural and human, giving users entirely new ways of interacting with technology.

Galaxy XR has been carefully engineered with a human centric design to deliver long term comfort. Through a combination of its shape, advanced materials, and structural optimization of each component, Galaxy XR achieves an optimal balance between lightweight design and robustness for daily use.

The headset’s ergonomically balanced frame distributes pressure across the forehead and the back of the head, minimizing facial discomfort while providing steady support. The battery pack is separate from the headset, making the device more compact, light, and comfortable to wear. Galaxy XR also features a detachable light shield, offering comfort when removed and deeper immersion by blocking external light when attached.

Powered by Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2, Galaxy XR delivers next generation immersive experiences with visual clarity and advanced AI through the Qualcomm Hexagon Neural Processing Unit. Plus, 2.5 hours of battery usage time enables users to enjoy their favorite content in total, uninterrupted immersion.

As part of its broader XR roadmap, Samsung is developing multiple form factors, including AI glasses. In collaboration with Google, Samsung is working with pioneering lifestyle brand Warby Parker and fashion forward eyewear company Gentle Monster to bring stylish eyewear that blends cutting edge AI native technology with cultural influence and design leadership.