Samsung Supplies Over 6,000 Displays to World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Samsung Electronics has supplied more than 6,000 hospitality televisions and Smart Signage displays to Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, marking the latest chapter in a partnership spanning over two decades.

The installation covers guest cabins, crew quarters and public areas including lounges and theatres aboard the cruise ship, which completed its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral, Florida, in August 2025. Star of the Seas is the second vessel in Royal Caribbean’s Icon class series of cruise ships.

At 248,663 gross tonnage, Star of the Seas shares the title of the largest cruise ship in the world with its sister ships. The collaboration reinforces Samsung’s position as Royal Caribbean’s official display technology provider across the vacation brand’s fleet, a relationship that has continued for 21 years.

Samsung’s Crystal Ultra High Definition (UHD) Hospitality TVs, specifically the HBU8000 model, have been installed in guest cabins aboard Star of the Seas. The televisions are designed for commercial environments and feature Dynamic Crystal Colour technology capable of displaying over one billion colours, delivering 4K UHD resolution with lifelike picture quality.

Each in room TV functions as a central information hub, sharing personalised welcome messages for each guest, daily activity schedules, destination information, weather updates and emergency alerts. The system also allows guests to revisit onboard programmes and announcements at their convenience.

The ultra slim UHD Smart Signage QMC series is also featured onboard, providing high resolution content in public areas while maximising space efficiency. These displays serve common spaces where passengers gather for entertainment and activities throughout their voyage.

Since 2004, Samsung has supplied more than 200,000 hospitality TVs and Smart Signage displays across 28 ships in Royal Caribbean’s global fleet. This includes over 6,000 displays for Icon of the Seas, the sister ship to Star of the Seas, which entered service on 27 January 2024 from the Port of Miami.

Backed by 17 consecutive years as the global leader of the commercial display market, Samsung continues to lead the industry in delivering displays tailored for hospitality environments. The company has maintained this market leadership position through consistent innovation and comprehensive solutions for the commercial display sector.

“What we’ve achieved with Royal Caribbean over the past 20 years is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and delivering world class experiences to guests,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “As demand for richer entertainment experiences rise, we’re proud to deliver our most dynamic commercial displays to Star of the Seas and look forward to expanding our collaboration in the years ahead.”

Building on its leadership in cruise and hospitality display solutions, Samsung has introduced the HF8000F model, a 24 inch hospitality TV developed for compact spaces such as crew cabins, hospitals and hotel rooms. As demand grows for smaller displays that can fit multi occupancy rooms or space constrained environments, the HF8000F provides a streamlined option with many of the capabilities of Samsung’s 2025 hospitality lineup.

The new model includes Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LYNK Cloud for remote display management, Samsung Knox security features, Samsung TV Plus streaming service and Smart Hub integration. The HF8000F is now available in multiple regions, including the United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore.

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas accommodates 5,610 passengers and features entertainment venues, dining options and recreational facilities designed for family vacations. The ship operates seven night cruises to Caribbean destinations from Port Canaveral throughout the year.

The partnership between Samsung and Royal Caribbean demonstrates the growing importance of advanced display technology in the hospitality and entertainment sectors, where visual experiences form a central part of customer satisfaction and engagement. Samsung’s commercial displays serve various industries including retail, healthcare, education, transportation and entertainment venues worldwide.

According to market researcher Omdia, Samsung reached a 33 percent market share in 2023 in the digital signage market. The global display signage market is expected to continue growing at an annual rate of approximately 8 percent, with projections indicating a market size of 24.6 billion dollars by 2027.