Samsung Mobile Evolution Charts Path From Buttons to Foldables

Samsung’s transformation from early mobile devices to foldable technology dominance began with foundational steps in the 1990s.

The company initiated its mobile phone development following its 1993 “Digital Realization” strategic shift, according to Samsung’s official corporate history. Its first in-house mobile phone, the SH-100, launched in 1996 as South Korea’s first domestically manufactured device, documented in contemporary industry reports.

Global expansion accelerated during the early 2000s. Samsung introduced the SPH-M100 in 2000, recognized by GSMArena archives as the world’s first phone with an integrated MP3 player. Subsequent flip phones and camera-equipped sliders established design credentials before smartphone experimentation. Models like the i300 smartphone and Giorgio Armani collaboration preceded a pivotal shift.

The 2010 launch of the Android-powered Galaxy S marked a turning point, featuring an AMOLED display and significant processing power according to technical specifications filed with the FCC. This established Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series. Building on this momentum, Samsung released the Galaxy Note in 2011, introducing the “phablet” category with its large screen and S-Pen stylus as announced in company press releases. The Galaxy S3 became Samsung’s best-selling smartphone to date in 2012, with market research firms IDC and Strategy Analytics confirming Samsung surpassed Nokia as the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer by year’s end.

Advancements continued despite challenges. The Galaxy S6 Edge debuted a dual-curved display in 2015, while the Galaxy S8 eliminated the physical home button in 2017, maximizing screen area as described in product documentation. The 2016 global recall of the Galaxy Note 7 following battery safety incidents verified by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission required extensive crisis management before market recovery.

Samsung pioneered mainstream foldable smartphones with the 2019 Galaxy Fold launch, according to coverage in IEEE Spectrum. This initiated the Z series, including subsequent Z Fold and Z Flip models, merging smartphone portability with tablet-sized displays. Parallel developments included 5G integration, AI-enhanced computational photography, and refined One UI software interfaces detailed in technical white papers.

Recent Z Fold5 and Flip5 iterations improved hinge durability and slimness. Samsung confirmed upcoming Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 models in 2025 regulatory filings, targeting professional users. Current development prioritizes deeper AI integration across applications, cross-device ecosystem connectivity, and sustainable manufacturing practices outlined in Samsung’s 2023 Environmental Report.

Samsung maintained its position as the world’s largest smartphone vendor by market share throughout 2023 and into 2024, based on quarterly shipment data from IDC and Counterpoint Research, demonstrating enduring industry influence despite evolving market dynamics.