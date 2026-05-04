Samsung Heirs Close Record US$8bn Inheritance Tax Bill After Five Years

The founding family of South Korea’s Samsung Group has completed payment of 12 trillion won, equivalent to approximately $8 billion, in inheritance tax on the estate of late Chairman Lee Kun-hee, closing the largest such settlement in the country’s history.

Chairman Lee Jae-yong and other family members, including his mother Hong Ra-hee and sisters Lee Boo-jin and Lee Seo-hyun, settled the bill in six instalments under a deferred payment programme after filing their inheritance declaration in April 2021.

The bill stemmed from an estate valued at around 26 trillion won, comprising shares, real estate and art collections left by Lee Kun-hee, who died in October 2020. At the time, the family described paying the tax as “a natural duty of citizens.”

Individually, Hong Ra-hee paid 3.1 trillion won, Lee Jae-yong 2.9 trillion won, Lee Boo-jin 2.6 trillion won and Lee Seo-hyun 2.4 trillion won. Family members other than Lee Jae-yong sold shares in major affiliates to finance the payments, while he relied primarily on dividends and personal loans.

The total settlement is equivalent to roughly 50 percent more than the South Korean government’s entire inheritance tax revenue for 2024, which stood at 8.2 trillion won. Samsung confirmed the final payment on Sunday.

The family’s wealth has more than doubled over the past year amid a sharp surge in semiconductor demand driven by the global artificial intelligence industry. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Lee family’s combined net worth rose to approximately $45.5 billion as of March, lifting the family to Asia’s third-richest from 10th the previous year. Samsung Electronics shares surged 126 percent over the past year, their strongest performance in more than two decades.

Beyond the tax payments, the family made one of South Korea’s largest cultural donations, transferring more than 23,000 artworks, including national treasures, to the state. The collection, once valued at up to 10 trillion won, has been exhibited across 35 shows attracting around 3.5 million visitors between 2021 and 2024, with the first overseas exhibition held at the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art in Washington last November.

The completion of the tax obligation also has implications for corporate control. Lee Jae-yong’s stake in Samsung Electronics common shares rose to 1.67 percent from 0.70 percent prior to the inheritance, while his holding in Samsung C&T increased to 22.01 percent from 17.48 percent.