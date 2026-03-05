Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Wins Best in Show at MWC Barcelona GLOMO Awards

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra has claimed the top prize at the 31st annual Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards, taking home the Best in Show accolade at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, while Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max was named Best Smartphone at the ceremony held on Wednesday, March 4.

The GLOMO Awards, presented by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) and judged by a panel of more than 250 independent industry experts, recognised the best innovations across more than 30 award categories spanning six areas of mobile and digital development.

Shaun Collins, Chair of the Judges for MWC Best in Show 2026, said the Galaxy S26 Ultra stood out for pushing the boundaries of mobile technology while delivering meaningful, real-world impact. “In particular, its privacy innovation addresses one of the most important needs of today’s digital lifestyle — security, personal space and trust,” he said.

The Chairman’s Award, the ceremony’s most prestigious honour, was jointly presented to Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and Kelly Clements, United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, in recognition of their work to maintain digital connectivity for communities affected by conflict and humanitarian crisis. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and one of the architects of India’s mobile telecommunications industry, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

South Korea’s LG Uplus took home the CTO Choice Outstanding Mobile Technology Award for its iXi Guardian platform, while Vietnam was named winner of the Government Leadership Award for its national approach to mobile connectivity and digital policy.

This year’s edition introduced six new award categories reflecting the industry’s accelerating priorities, including Best AI-Powered Network Solution, AI-Enabled Customer Experience, FinTech and Digital Commerce Innovation, Marketing for Good, Best Device Under $150, and Digital Inclusion and Usage-Gap Impact. The addition of a dedicated sub-$150 device category and the digital inclusion award signals growing industry recognition of affordability and connectivity gaps as central challenges, particularly across African and other emerging markets.

China Mobile and Huawei jointly claimed two awards for their AI Health Assistant platform, winning both Best Mobile Connected Health and Wellbeing Innovation and Best Use of Mobile for Accessibility and Inclusion.

In the parallel 4YFN26 startup competition held at the same event, Spanish health technology startup Biorce was crowned champion and awarded a €20,000 prize after an onstage pitching competition judged by investors from AT&T Ventures, Indico Capital, Notion Capital, Samsung Next and T.Capital. Biorce uses AI agents to automate clinical trial operations and was selected from five finalists representing startups across climate technology, digital innovation, fintech, health technology and mobile development.

The full list of 2026 GLOMO Award winners is available on the MWC Barcelona website.