Samsung and NVIDIA Build AI Factory with 50000 GPUs

Samsung Electronics and NVIDIA announced plans on Thursday, October 31, 2025, to build an artificial intelligence (AI) factory powered by more than 50,000 NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs) to transform semiconductor manufacturing through intelligent computing and automation.

The announcement came during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, marking a significant expansion of the companies’ 25 year partnership from memory supply to comprehensive AI driven manufacturing infrastructure. The state of the art facility will integrate Samsung’s semiconductor technologies with NVIDIA platforms to establish the foundation for next generation production capabilities.

NVIDIA founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang described the initiative as the dawn of the AI industrial revolution, stating that the partnership would redefine how the world designs, builds, and manufactures products. He emphasized that Samsung, as one of the world’s foremost technology and industrial leaders, is forging its AI foundation with NVIDIA to lead the future of intelligent and autonomous manufacturing.

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee acknowledged NVIDIA as a visionary of the AI era, noting that the collaboration extends from Samsung’s dynamic random access memory (DRAM) for NVIDIA’s first graphics card in 1995 to the current AI factory project. He expressed enthusiasm about continuing their longstanding journey in leading technological transformation and creating new industry standards.

The Samsung semiconductor AI factory will serve as a centerpiece of the company’s digital transformation, integrating accelerated computing directly into advanced chip manufacturing. Through this collaboration, the companies are setting a global benchmark for AI driven semiconductor manufacturing at scale, integrating data from physical equipment and production workflows to achieve predictive maintenance, process improvements, and increased operational efficiency in autonomous fab environments.

Samsung is accelerating its chipmaking optical proximity correction (OPC) lithography platform with NVIDIA compute unified device architecture (CUDA) GPU accelerated infrastructure for chip manufacturing, achieving 20 times performance gains in computational lithography and technology computer aided design simulations. The integration of the NVIDIA cuLitho library into Samsung’s advanced lithography platform has led to 20 times greater performance and scalable deployment across semiconductor manufacturing operations.

The Korean conglomerate is building digital twins using the NVIDIA Omniverse platform for global fabrication facilities to shorten time from design to operations and enable AI driven predictive maintenance, operational optimization, and real time decision making. This virtual environment allows global fabs to achieve factory automation and operational planning through physically accurate simulation environments.

Samsung is harnessing NVIDIA GPUs, NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries, and solutions from electronic design automation (EDA) partners Synopsys, Cadence, and Siemens to achieve massive speedups in circuit simulation, verification, and manufacturing analysis. The companies are collaborating with these EDA partners to innovate chip design and reshape GPU accelerated tools and design technologies necessary for the AI era.

To speed intelligent logistics with a unified platform, Samsung is deploying NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs. The real time digital twin of the Samsung fab will enable operational planning, anomaly detection, and logistics optimization, representing a significant step toward a fully autonomous fab.

Samsung has been building proprietary AI models powering more than 400 million Samsung devices with access to advanced reasoning capabilities, delivering breakthrough performance in real time translation, multilingual interactions, and intelligent summarization. These models are also integrated into the company’s internal manufacturing systems, driving intelligence and innovation across production processes.

The company is charting the future of intelligent robotics across manufacturing automation and humanoid robot applications using NVIDIA robotics technologies on NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers. To accelerate intelligent robot deployment, Samsung is using the NVIDIA Isaac Sim reference application, built on NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models, to connect synthetic and real data, middleware, and teleoperation.

Samsung is also leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson Thor high performance edge AI platform optimized for humanoid robotics. Combined, these technologies enable the deployment of robots that can understand and interact with the physical world in real time, advancing manufacturing automation and next generation physical AI applications.

The partnership extends beyond manufacturing to include collaboration on AI radio access network (AI-RAN) technology. NVIDIA and Samsung worked with Korean telecommunications operators and academic institutions to develop AI-RAN network technology, bringing together AI and mobile network workloads necessary for the adoption of physical AI. This technology integrates AI computing power into mobile network capabilities, allowing agentic and physical AI such as robots, drones, and industrial automation equipment to intelligently operate, sense, process data, and perform inferences in real time at the network edge.

The companies will continue their semiconductor collaboration beyond high bandwidth memory (HBM), graphics double data rate (GDDR), high density memory modules, small outline CAMM (SOCAMM), and custom solutions, as well as foundry services to support the broader ecosystem. Samsung and NVIDIA are also working together on HBM4, with Samsung’s advanced HBM solutions expected to help accelerate the development of future AI applications and form a critical foundation for manufacturing infrastructure driven by these technologies.

Built with Samsung’s 6th generation 10 nanometer class DRAM and a 4 nanometer logic base die, Samsung HBM4’s processing speeds can reach 11 gigabits per second, far exceeding the joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC) standard of 8 gigabits per second. The incredibly high bandwidth and energy efficiency are expected to accelerate AI application development.

Samsung plans to extend its AI factory infrastructure to its global manufacturing hubs, including facilities in Taylor, Texas, bringing greater intelligence and agility to its worldwide semiconductor operations. The expansion represents a company wide digital transformation initiative integrating AI across design, production, equipment operations, and quality control processes.

The partnership announcement came shortly after NVIDIA became the first company to reach a market capitalization of 5 trillion dollars, following CEO Huang’s disclosure that the company has a book of business totaling 500 billion dollars from its current generation Blackwell GPU and next generation Rubin GPU. The forecast helped boost NVIDIA’s stock valuation as investors recognized the company’s dominant position in AI infrastructure.

The collaboration demonstrates how established technology partnerships are evolving to address the computational demands of AI driven manufacturing, robotics, and telecommunications. By combining Samsung’s semiconductor manufacturing expertise with NVIDIA’s AI computing platforms, the partnership aims to create intelligent manufacturing ecosystems that integrate data analytics, automation, and real time decision making across global production networks.