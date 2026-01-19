Sammy Gyamfi Named Best State CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has been voted the overall best CEO of a state corporation in Ghana, according to the 2025 annual performance assessment by FAKS Investigative Services.

Gyamfi outperformed heads of other major institutions including DVLA, Tema Oil Refinery, BOST, and the Ghana Shippers Authority. Under his leadership, GoldBod exceeded its small-scale gold export target, generating over $10 billion in foreign exchange for Ghana in 2025. Between January and October alone, the institution recorded $8 billion in revenue from 81 tonnes of gold exports.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson praised Gyamfi’s leadership, noting that progress achieved in one year would normally take at least five. GoldBod is also on track to declare a surplus of GH¢700–800 million for 2025.

The FAKS survey, conducted across all 16 regions with over 6,200 respondents, marks the 13th edition of its performance review of public officials.