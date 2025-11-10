Sammi Awuku Responds to Kennedy Agyapong’s Mathematical Campaign Challenge

Akuapem North Member of Parliament (MP) Sammi Awuku has addressed a mathematical formula introduced by New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong during campaign activities in the Western North Region. The formula challenges opponents to calculate how long it would take Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to return to power after losing the 2024 election by 1.7 million votes.

Speaking on Kessben FM, Awuku described the mathematical challenge as legitimate political strategy rather than personal attack. Kennedy Agyapong’s formula questions the validity of the “Aka 9 pe” slogan, which suggests the NPP needs only nine percent more votes to win the 2028 election.

The equation states: “Mahama lost with a vote of one million but it took him eight years. If one million vote deficit is eight years so if someone lost by 1.7 million votes then it’s if one million equals eight years then 1.7 million equals X therefore find X”.

Awuku, who plays an instrumental role in Bawumia’s campaign, offered his solution to the equation. He argued that X represents the presidency in 2028 and that the formula overlooks crucial contextual differences between past and future electoral contests.

Awuku explained that the comparison between Mahama and Bawumia’s electoral trajectories fails to account for voter familiarity with candidates. He noted that Mahama faced voters for the fourth time on the ballot in 2024, having appeared in 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024. Similarly, Nana Akufo Addo appeared on the ballot three times before winning in 2016, having contested in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

The Akuapem North MP emphasized that Bawumia, by contrast, faced Mahama for the first time in 2024. He suggested this difference fundamentally changes the electoral dynamics for 2028, when any NPP candidate would be appearing for the second time while potentially facing a different National Democratic Congress (NDC) opponent.

Awuku stated that consistency in candidacy matters significantly, and whoever takes the ballot for the NPP in 2024 was seeing Mahama’s face for the fourth time, while anyone who took the ballot in 2016 was seeing Akufo Addo’s face for the third time. He concluded that there is wisdom in consistency and that X will be president in 2028.

The NPP has scheduled January 31, 2026 as the date for its presidential primary, where delegates will elect one flagbearer from five aspirants: Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kwabena Agyapong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Dr Bryan Acheampong.

Recent polling conducted by researcher Dr Evans Duah shows Kennedy Agyapong in a commanding position ahead of the primary, while Dr Bawumia maintains solid backing in northern regions but faces challenges expanding support in southern areas.

Awuku praised the mathematical campaign approach as innovative political discourse while cautioning that it should not degenerate into personal attacks. He urged the Bawumia camp to respond with facts and counterarguments rather than viewing the challenge as hostile.

The mathematical formula debate reflects broader tensions within the NPP as it seeks to regroup after losing the 2024 presidential election to John Mahama and the NDC. Party members are debating whether continuity through Bawumia or a fresh approach through Kennedy Agyapong offers the better path to reclaiming power in 2028.