Samira Bawumia Champions Women and Children in Climate Discourse

Former Second Lady of Ghana, Hajia Samira Bawumia, has called for greater inclusion of women and children in climate change conversations, emphasizing their critical role in shaping Africa’s environmental future. Her appeal came through a communique issued after the recently concluded Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC), which she founded and chairs.

The two-day conference, held under the theme “Young Voices, Innovative Ideas, Greater Impact for Africa,” brought together youth leaders, entrepreneurs, students, development partners, diplomats, and innovators at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra. The gathering tackled innovation and inclusivity as essential tools in fighting climate change across the continent.

Mrs. Bawumia’s communique highlighted several priority areas demanding urgent attention. These include increased representation of women and children in climate discussions, equitable access to climate finance, integration of indigenous knowledge into environmental solutions, and widespread climate education to build a resilient Africa. The emphasis on indigenous knowledge represents a shift toward recognizing traditional wisdom alongside modern scientific approaches.

Speaking on the second day of the conference, Mrs. Bawumia drew attention to the disproportionate burden women face in Africa’s climate crisis, particularly around clean cooking solutions. She noted how women and girls spend countless hours collecting firewood and charcoal, time that could otherwise support education and economic opportunities. This reality underscores why gender perspectives matter in crafting effective climate policies.

The 2025 edition of AFRIWOCC attracted distinguished personalities from various sectors, creating a unique platform for cross-sector dialogue. The conference was co-hosted with the United Nations Ghana Office under Resident Coordinator Zia Choudhury, lending international weight to the proceedings. This partnership signals growing recognition that climate solutions require collaboration between local leadership and global institutions.

In her statement following the conference, Mrs. Bawumia expressed appreciation for everyone who contributed to making the event successful. She specifically thanked the organizing team, partners, speakers, delegates, and participants whose collective efforts brought the vision to life. However, her gratitude came with a renewed commitment to action.

The former Second Lady assured that AFRIWOCC remains dedicated to providing young people with necessary support and platforms to contribute meaningfully to climate action. This commitment reflects a broader understanding that Africa’s youth population isn’t just affected by climate change but can drive innovative solutions when given appropriate resources and opportunities.

Mrs. Bawumia emphasized that African youth possess the creativity, energy, and innovation needed to champion sustainable solutions to the climate crisis. This perspective challenges traditional top-down approaches to environmental policy, suggesting instead that young Africans should lead rather than simply follow in climate conversations.

The conference’s outcomes will likely influence how African nations approach climate negotiations and policy formulation. By centering women and children in these discussions, AFRIWOCC is pushing for a more comprehensive understanding of who experiences climate impacts most acutely and who holds knowledge about community-level solutions.

The emphasis on equitable access to climate finance addresses a long-standing barrier. Many African communities understand their environmental challenges but lack funding to implement solutions. AFRIWOCC’s call for financial equity could pressure international institutions to reconsider how climate funds are distributed across the continent.

Mrs. Bawumia’s leadership through AFRIWOCC represents a growing movement of African voices demanding ownership over their climate narratives. Rather than waiting for external solutions, the conference promoted Africa-led approaches that account for local realities, traditional knowledge systems, and the specific needs of vulnerable groups.

The communique issued after the conference will serve as a roadmap for stakeholders committed to inclusive climate action. It provides clear priorities while acknowledging that effective solutions must involve those most affected by environmental changes. As climate challenges intensify across Africa, platforms like AFRIWOCC become increasingly vital for ensuring diverse voices shape the continent’s response.