Saminu Falls Short in World Championships Semi-final Despite Strong Showing

Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu narrowly missed out on the men’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after finishing fourth in his semi-final heat with a time of 10.08 seconds on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

The 27-year-old sprinter, who holds Ghana’s national 100m record of 9.86 seconds, delivered a spirited performance in Semi-final Heat 3 but could not match the pace set by Jamaica’s eventual world champion Oblique Seville and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

Competing in his debut appearance at the global championships, Saminu had earlier secured his semi-final berth by placing second in Heat 7 of the preliminary rounds with an impressive 10.09-second run on Saturday. The time demonstrated his consistency at the highest level of international competition.

Seville went on to claim gold in Sunday’s final with a stunning upset victory over defending champion Noah Lyles and Olympic silver medallist Kishane Thompson, becoming the first Jamaican to win the men’s 100m world title since Usain Bolt’s dominance ended. The 24-year-old Seville’s triumph was witnessed by Bolt himself from the Tokyo National Stadium stands.

Despite missing the final, Saminu’s performance represents significant progress for Ghanaian sprinting. His 10.08-second semi-final time showcased his ability to compete with the world’s elite, having previously reached the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The absence of both Saminu and fellow Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati from the final highlights the intense competition in the men’s 100m. Azamati failed to advance from the preliminary rounds, falling short of the qualifying standards needed to reach the semi-finals.

Saminu’s strong showing comes after expressing ambitious targets following his Heat 7 qualification. Speaking to JoySports after securing his semi-final spot, the young sprinter emphasized that his focus extended beyond just reaching the semis, demonstrating the mental strength that has characterized his career.

The semi-final field featured elite competition including USA’s Noah Lyles and Kenneth Bednarek, Jamaica’s Thompson and Seville, Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi, Botswana’s Tebogo, and South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who won Heat 7 with 10.02 seconds ahead of Saminu.

While individual glory eluded Ghana in the 100m, hopes remain alive for the men’s 4x100m relay, traditionally a strong event for the nation. The relay team will need to execute clean baton exchanges to maximize their podium chances, having previously struggled with handover issues.

Saminu’s presence at the World Championships signals a bright future for Ghanaian sprinting. His consistent sub-10.10 performances demonstrate the talent pool available as Ghana seeks to establish itself among the world’s sprinting powers.

The 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo mark the second time the Japanese capital has hosted the event, with more than 2,000 athletes from approximately 200 countries competing across nine days of competition from September 13-21.

Born on October 6, 1997, Saminu currently ranks 41st in the world men’s 100m standings and 42nd in the 200m, positioning him among Africa’s top sprinting talents as he continues developing his craft on the global stage.

His 10.08-second semi-final time, while insufficient for final qualification, represents another step forward in his progression toward challenging for major championship medals in future competitions.