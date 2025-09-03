Samini Signs Major Brand Ambassador Deal with Somoco Ghana Limited

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall superstar Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, popularly known as Samini, yesterday signed a comprehensive brand ambassador agreement with Somoco Ghana Limited at the company’s headquarters on Dadeban Road, North Industrial Area, Accra.

The signing ceremony, which took place on Monday afternoon, was witnessed by company staff and several of Samini’s enthusiastic fans who gathered to celebrate the landmark partnership.

As part of his exclusive ambassadorial duties, Samini will spearhead an extensive promotional campaign across multiple platforms. The “High Grade Family” leader will create and post content relating to Boxer motorbikes, RE auto rickshaws, and QUTE quadricycles across different media platforms. The musical icon will also spearhead the company’s Road Safety Awareness Campaigns.

“This partnership represents a perfect synergy between Ghana’s entertainment industry and our commitment to providing quality transportation solutions,” said Nii Ayi Hyde, Managing Director of Somoco Ghana Limited, during the signing ceremony.

Somoco Ghana Limited, which serves as the exclusive distributor for products from Bajaj Auto—the world’s largest three-wheeler manufacturer—expects the partnership to significantly boost brand awareness and market penetration across Ghana.

The partnership is expected to launch its first major promotional campaign within the coming weeks, with fans and customers anticipated to see Samini-endorsed Somoco content across all major advertising platforms throughout Ghana.